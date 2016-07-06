Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs had seven players named to the National League All-Star team, but they haven’t performed like a star-laden team lately. The Cubs have lost 11 of their last 16, and they need a win Wednesday to avoid a home series loss to the last-place Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs belted four homers in Tuesday’s defeat, bringing their season total to 31 in 12 games against the Reds, but Cincinnati had two homers of its own and took advantage of seven walks en route to a 9-5 victory. Nine of those blasts have come from Kris Bryant, who hit his major league-leading 25th Tuesday and is batting .429 with 21 RBIs against the Reds this year. Chicago has won 10 of 12 against Cincinnati this season, averaging 8.5 runs, and a big offensive output will be necessary if the Cubs’ pitchers continue their recent struggles. Right-hander Adam Warren will make a spot start to give the regular rotation an extra day in hopes of reversing the trend, as opponents have scored 41 runs over the past five games.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Adam Warren (3-1, 4.56)

DeSclafani is set for his sixth start since returning from a strained left oblique, and his return to the rotation has been a bright spot for the Reds. The 26-year-old has recorded quality starts in four of his five outings, including each of the last three. DeSclafani is 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA in six starts against the Cubs, including a 1-0 mark and 1.89 ERA in three meetings at Wrigley Field.

Warren hasn’t pitched in the majors since June 19, spending the past two-plus weeks in the minors stretching out for Wednesday’s spot start. The 28-year-old has done the bulk of his big-league work out of the bullpen, but he is 7-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 20 career starts - 17 of which came last season with the New York Yankees. Warren has made two relief appearances against the Reds this season, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs’ 31 homers against the Reds are their most against any team since hitting 32 in 15 games against Cincinnati in 2005.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto was 1-for-1 with three walks Tuesday and has posted a .548 on-base percentage over his last nine games.

3. Cubs C/OF Willson Contreras has hit safely in 15 of the first 17 games of his career in which he has had an at-bat.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Cubs 4