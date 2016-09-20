Preview: Reds at Cubs

Just when the Chicago Cubs’ slumping offense was becoming a concern, the Cincinnati Reds arrived with their record-breaking penchant for allowing home runs. The Cubs hope to continue their slugging ways in the second of a three-game series against the visiting Reds on Tuesday.

Chicago’s offense has struggled of late and was scoreless through six innings Monday before blasting three home runs in two innings and rallying for a 5-2 victory. The three blasts were the 240th, 241st, and 242nd the Reds have allowed this season, surpassing the 1996 Detroit Tigers (241) for the most in major-league history. The Cubs have accounted for 35 of those home runs – more than any other team – and the 14 blasts the Reds have allowed at Wrigley Field are tied with Busch Stadium for the most at any road venue. Chicago leads the season series 11-3 and has won five of seven meetings at Wrigley Field.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Josh Smith (3-1, 4.97 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (17-4, 2.40)

Smith is making his first start of the season after 29 appearances out of the bullpen, but he made seven big-league starts a year ago. The 29-year-old went 3 2/3 innings his last time out, allowing one run and two hits against Pittsburgh while throwing 62 pitches. Smith has made one start and two relief appearances against the Cubs, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA.

Lester has recorded nine straight quality starts, going 7-0 with a 1.02 ERA over that stretch. The 32-year-old has compiled 15 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two outings and limited St. Louis to three hits over eight frames while striking out eight in his last start. Lester has faced the Reds seven times over the past two seasons, going 2-0 with a 3.02 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have homered in 16 straight games against the Reds, their longest streak since going deep in 20 straight against Houston from 2008-10.

2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 14-for-35 during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. The Cubs have eight players with 10 or more home runs with C David Ross (nine), C Miguel Montero (seven) and RF Jason Heyward (seven) closest to reaching double digits.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 1