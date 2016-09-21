Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on their first 100-win season since 1935, and no opponent has accounted for more of those wins than the Cincinnati Reds. The National League Central champion Cubs look to continue their push toward the century mark – and their dominance over the visiting Reds – when the teams conclude a three-game series on Wednesday.

Chicago claimed the first two games of the series, improving to 12-3 against the Reds this season - including a 6-2 mark at Wrigley Field. With Tuesday’s 6-1 win – their 96th of the season – the Cubs lowered their magic number to clinch the NL’s best record to three. The last-place Reds have lost six of their last seven contests. Cubs right-hander John Lackey takes the mound in search of his 10th win, which would give him double-digit victories for the 13th consecutive season, but he has struggled to a 1-2 record and 6.38 ERA in three meetings with Cincinnati this season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Robert Stephenson (2-1, 4.97 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (9-8, 3.42)

Stephenson won his first two major-league starts and struck out nine in a tough-luck loss in his third, but his last two outings have been rocky. The 23-year-old has allowed eight runs in as many innings over his last two turns, permitting nine hits and six walks. Stephenson is making his second road start after allowing four runs over three frames in a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

Lackey has failed in the last four bids for his 10th win, although he pitched well enough to win each of them. The 37-year-old allowed four runs and nine hits over seven innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Friday, the first time he has given up more than three runs since July 17. Lackey is 4-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 12 career starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant has hit safely in 14 of 15 games against the Reds this season, batting .431 with six doubles and nine home runs.

2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 16-for-39 during his 10-game hitting streak but 8-for-36 with seven strikeouts versus Lackey.

3. With three RBIs on Tuesday, Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has recorded 104 this season - the most by a Cub since Alfonso Soriano drove in 108 runs in 2012.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 4