Preview: Reds at Cubs

If the Chicago Cubs are going to overcome their sluggish start to their World Series title defense, they’ll have to begin by playing better at home. The Cubs begin an important 10-game homestand Tuesday with the opener of a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs have dropped their last three home games and are 7-9 at Wrigley Field, and they need to rediscover their home-field advantage after going 2-4 on last week’s road trip to Colorado and St. Louis. Cincinnati dropped the final three contests of a four-game set at San Francisco over the weekend and has slipped 2 1/2 games behind first-place St. Louis in the National League Central. The Reds will try to get back on track behind veteran Bronson Arroyo, whose best effort of the season came in a win over the Cubs on April 23, when he allowed two runs and three hits over six innings with a season-high seven strikeouts. Chicago will counter with John Lackey, who was tagged for seven runs (five earned) over six innings while taking the loss in that same contest.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Bronson Arroyo (3-2, 5.94 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (3-3, 4.29)

The Reds have won Arroyo’s last five starts, and he has allowed three runs or fewer in four of them. The 40-year-old gave up two runs and six hits over six innings last time out at San Francisco, with both runs coming on solo homers - the eighth and ninth long balls he has allowed. Arroyo is 14-11 with a 3.06 ERA in 33 games (31 starts) against the Cubs.

Lackey was tremendous in his last start, matching his season-high with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings at Colorado. The 38-year-old has won his last two decisions, and the Cubs have won his last three starts. Lackey is 5-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 14 starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 12-for-33 with a homer and eight RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs C Miguel Montero is 8-for-19 with three homers and seven RBIs against Arroyo.

3. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton has 27 stolen bases against the Cubs - tied for his second-most against any team - and is 9-for-26 versus Lackey.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Reds 4