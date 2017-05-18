Preview: Reds at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs look to finish off their first series sweep of the season when they host the Cincinnati Reds for the finale of a three-game set Thursday afternoon. The Cubs have overpowered the Reds in the first two games of the series, outscoring them 16-10 to improve to 4-1 against their National League Central rivals this season.

The Cubs have won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly two weeks after losing seven of 10 entering the series. Cincinnati has dropped five straight as its pitching staff has struggled, allowing 24 runs in the past three contests. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester hopes to continue his dominance at home, where he has posted a 1.44 ERA in four starts this season compared with a 5.73 ERA in four outings on the road. Lester will have to contend with Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, who has homered in his last five games at Wrigley Field, tying the record for a visiting player.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Amir Garrett (3-2, 4.25 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (1-2, 3.45)

Garrett will get the call from Triple-A in the hopes he can pick up where he left off in his last stint in the majors. The 25-year-old has posted quality starts in five of his six outings with the big-league club, and he struck out all six batters he faced in his only outing at Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Garrett recorded 16 fly-ball outs in his last major-league start May 6 against San Francisco, which could be an issue if the wind continues to blow out at Wrigley Field.

Lester had mixed results last time out, as he struck out nine to match his season high but also allowed four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings in a loss at St. Louis. The 33-year-old needs to be more efficient, as he has failed to get through six innings in five of his eight starts despite throwing at least 100 pitches in each. Lester is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 starts against the Reds, but he was tagged for five runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision April 21 at Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds CF Billy Hamilton is 7-for-13 with two homers against Lester.

2. Chicago LH Mike Montgomery had his 18-inning scoreless streak snapped by Adam Duvall’s RBI single Wednesday.

3. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto went 0-for-3 Wednesday, snapping a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Reds 4