Reds 5, Cubs 4 (10 innings)

CHICAGO -- Todd Frazier went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, including the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, as the Cincinnati Reds topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday.

Reds shortstop Eugenio Suarez lined a one-out single to shallow left off Cubs reliever Hector Rondon to score Frazier from third and give the Reds the lead.

Suarez, called up Thursday from Triple-A Louisville for his Cincinnati debut, went 1-for-4. Frazier, the Reds third baseman, had a double, solo homer, scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Cubs right hander Hector Rondon (3-1) worked one inning and took the loss.

Reds right-hander J.J. Hoover (5-0) picked up the victory after pitching the eighth and ninth innings. Closer Aroldis Chapman worked the 10th for his 13th save.

The victory evened the current series at a game apiece.

The Reds (28-32) won their fifth in sixth games and evened the series with the Cubs (32-27) in front of an announced crowd of 40,016, the largest of the season.

Neither Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto or Cubs’ starter Jason Hammel figured in decisions.

The Reds took advantage of a Cubs error on the way to a quick 3-0 first inning lead.

Skip Schumaker, the Reds leadoff batter and left fielder, reached on Addison Russell’s error at second base and scored on a double to deep left by second baseman Ivan De Jesus Jr.

With one out, Frazier doubled to deep center to drive in De Jesus. Frazier came home on catcher Brayan Pena’s base hit to right.

In the second, Hammel helped his cause with an RBI single to right that scored left fielder Chris Coghlan. Russell then made up for the earlier miscue with an RBI double that drove in Hamel and cut the deficit to 3-2.

But Frazier got one run back in the third when he slammed his 18th homer of the season to left field with none out for a 4-2 lead.

Hammel departed after five innings and 103 pitches. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out four.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro forced a 4-4 tie in the sixth when he launched Cueto’s 1-2 pitch to left for a two-run homer that also drove in third baseman Kris Bryant.

Russell sent a long drive to left to lead off the seventh but stiff northerly winds helped keep it in the park for Schumaker to catch at the warning track.

Cueto worked through seven innings before being pulled for a pinch hitter. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked nine and didn’t walk a batter while throwing 113 pitches.

NOTES: The Reds and Cubs will have national TV exposure with Saturday’s game on Fox and Sunday night’s on ESPN. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was back in the lineup after two days off recovering from continued wrist discomfort. He had 94 career stolen bases entering Friday. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) and OF Jason Bourgelos (fractured left scapula) both have been at Triple-A Louisville this week on rehab assignments. ... Reds RHP Mike Leake (3-4, 4.29 ERA) meets Cubs RHP (Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.96) in Sunday’s series finale. ... Cubs C Miguel Montero had three-run homers in consecutive games this week and is second among National League catchers with eight. ... Despite starting the season later than most other rookies, 3B Kris Bryant shared the major league lead for hits by first-year players with 51. Philadelphia’s Obudel Herrera and Arizona’s Yasmany Tomas also had 51 through Thursday games. Cubs teammate Jorge Soler was next with 50.