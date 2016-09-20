Fowler, Heyward spur Cubs' rally in 5-2 win

CHICAGO -- Dexter Fowler's seventh-inning RBI single provided the go-ahead run and Jason Heyward added a two-run insurance homer in the eighth as the Chicago Cubs rallied to a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Fowler's two-out hit drove in Chris Coghlan from second to break a 2-2 tie as the Cubs (95-55) snapped a two-game losing streak in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series.

Heyward's seventh home run, his first since Aug. 22, landed in center field seats and brought home Addison Russell.

The home run was the 242nd allowed this season by the Reds, breaking the major league record set in 1996 by the Detroit Tigers.

Cubs starter Jason Hammel (15-9) broke out of a two-game losing streak. He gave up two runs and four hits, struck out six and walked one in a seven-inning outing.

Chicago reliever Aroldis Chapman allowed one baserunner and struck out two in a scoreless ninth for his 15th Cubs save and 35th of the season.

Right-handed starter Tim Adleman had no-decision as he threw six shutout innings before giving up two solo home runs in the seventh. Reds reliever Blake Wood (6-4) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in an inning.

Monday's game drew a crowd of 39,251 and sent Cubs overall attendance to 3,028,965, the ninth season they've exceeded 3 million and first since 2011.

The Reds (63-87) jumped to an early lead and padded a 1-0 advantage in the sixth. Hernan Iribarren tripled to deep right with one out and scored on Joey Votto's single to center to make it 2-0.

The Cubs jumped ahead with three runs in the seventh, including two solo home runs.

Russell launched a leadoff home run to left for his 21st of the season. Willson Contreras then sent a one-out Adleman pitch to left and out of the park to Waveland Avenue for his 10th of the season.

Adleman departed for Wood, who gave up a double to the right field corner to Coghlan and scored on Fowler's two-out single to center for the Cubs' first lead.

Brandon Phillips gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the second with a leadoff home run to left, his 11th homer of the season.

The Cubs have five more regular-season home games -- two with the Reds and three later this week with the St. Louis Cardinals -- before concluding the season with seven road games.

The Chicago game kicked off a nine-game Reds road trip that includes stops in Milwaukee and St. Louis. Cincinnati faces the Cubs to close the season at Great American Ball Park.

NOTES: RHP Josh Smith (3-1, 4.97 ERA) will become the Reds' 15th starting pitcher this season when he takes the mound on Tuesday for his 30th appearance and first start. He will face Cubs LHP Jon Lester (17-4, 2.40 ERA). ... The Reds have used 51 players this season. They last used as many as 52 in 2006. The club record is 57 set in 2003. ... This week's series is the first between the Reds and Cubs since they met at Wrigley Field on July 4-6. ... The Cubs (52-23 at home before Monday) have won at least 52 home games only seven times since moving to Wrigley Field in 1916. The team's Wrigley high is 56 wins in 1933 and 1935.