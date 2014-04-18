Reds, Simon stifle Cubs

CHICAGO -- When Alfredo Simon joined the Cincinnati Reds on waivers in 2012, he wasn’t considered much more than a potential backup starter.

But with Mat Latos out rehabbing elbow and knee injuries, the Reds are sure glad Simon is aboard.

The Reds right-hander (2-1) allowed one run on four hits over six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series on Friday.

“He has been remarkable,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s wanted more opportunity; we’ve given that to him. It was a good idea that we brought him into camp to start in case we had an injury or didn’t have the depth, and it’s our good fortune that he came in ready to go.”

Simon picked up his second victory in three starts and saw his ERA drop to 0.86 ERA through 21 innings

“It was real cold, but I didn’t feel the weather,” Simon said. “I just tried to throw a lot of fastballs because the wind was blowing in. I tried to throw the ball down.”

The game was played under sunny skies, but unseasonably cold temperatures. Stiff north/northeasterly breezes made a 38-degree game-time temperature feel like 30 degrees with the wind chill.

It was another hard-luck outing for Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija, who is 0-2 this season and winless in his last 10 starts dating to late August. He pitched strong seven innings, but has had only four runs of support in four starts this season.

“Today was a tough day to hit with that wind,” Samardzija said. “You just keep going back out there and do your work, that’s all you can do. ... You can’t let it get to you, that’s for sure.”

The Reds opened a 1-0 lead in the fifth when leadoff batter Billy Hamilton looped a ball past diving left fielder Junior Lake to score catcher Devin Mesoraco from third, with Hamilton ending up with a double.

Mesoraco had reached on a single, stole second and advanced to third when Simon tapped a grounder in front of the place.

The Reds had the bases loaded in the sixth with one out for shortstop Zack Cozart, who appeared to ground to third into an inning-inning double play.

But Cozart wound up safe at first when second baseman Emilio Bonifacio’s throw to first went wide, with right fielder Jay Bruce and left fielder Ryan Ludwick coming home on the error to make it 3-0.

The Reds pulled Simon in the seventh after two runners reached on a lead-off single by shortstop Starlin Castro and an error that put center fielder Ryan Sweeney on base.

Cubs third-baseman Luis Valbuena greeted right-handed reliever Sam LeCure with an RBI single to right that cut the Reds’ lead to 3-1 and broke a 24-inning scoreless streak by Chicago.

Simon allowed four hits, an unearned run and walked two -- one intentionally -- while striking out three in six innings.

Samardzija was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the seventh. He gave up one earned run on seven hits in seven innings, while walking two, striking out seven and throwing a wild pitch.

“He did a great job,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He showed a lot of heart, kept us in the ballgame for sure. We just weren’t able to do a whole lot offensively.”

The Reds made it 4-1 in the eighth inning when third baseman Todd Frazier scored from third on right-handed reliever Justin Grimm’s wild pitch.

In the ninth, the Reds had pinch hitter Neftali Soto on third base and Joey Votto at second after a double steal with one out. But left-hander James Russell, the Cubs third pitcher of the day, worked out of the jam.

Reds right-hander Jonathan Broxton faced four batters in a scoreless ninth to wrap up the victory.

The series resumes with a 1:20 p.m. Saturday game and concludes Sunday afternoon.

NOTES: The Reds, making their first appearance in Wrigley Field’s 100th season, are 431-442-5 overall in 877 games there. ... At Wrigley Field on Sept. 8, 1985, Reds legend Pete Rose singled off Reggie Patterson for career hit number 4,101, which tied him with Ty Cobb for the most in major league history. ... Since moving up to second in the batting order on April 12, Reds 1B Joey Votto is batting .294 with 30 runs. ... LHP Tony Cingrani (1-1, 2.60) faces Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson (0-1, 6.19) in Saturday’s game. ... The Cubs dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium to close a five-game trip. The 3-0 and 2-0 losses were the first time the Cubs were shut out in both ends of a twin bill since June 27, 1962, against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. ... 2B Emilio Bonifacio of Chicago had seven stolen bases entering Friday, third most in the majors. ... RHP Hector Rondon of the Cubs entered Friday with a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak dating to Sept. 3, 2013. He has held batters to a .093 average and while striking out 17 and walking only six in that span.