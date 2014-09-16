Rizzo belts walk-off homer to give Cubs win over Reds

CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo put to rest any worries about his sore back on Monday.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman clubbed a walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning for a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game Wrigley Field series.

Rizzo, playing in his first game in nearly three weeks after being sidelined with back tightness, struggled in his first two at-bats on Monday but delivered a dramatic finale.

The leadoff homer to center -- on a 1-0 pitch off Reds reliever Pedro Villarreal -- was Rizzo’s 31st of the season and second walk-off this year.

“The first pitch I was taking all the way just to see his arm,” said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4. “The second pitch I just let loose and fortunately I put a good swing on it.”

Cubs right-handed reliever Hector Rondon (4-4) picked up the win after working just one scoreless inning on the cool, cloudy night. Villarreal (0-1) worked one-third of an inning and struck out one in addition to the Rizzo homer.

Cubs center fielder Arismendy Alcantara made a run-saving catch to end the eighth, sprinting into the ivy to pull in a Kristopher Negron drive that might have scored center fielder Billy Hamilton from first and break the scoreless tie.

“It’s a brick wall out there and he went into it full force” said Rizzo. “It was a great catch, it saved the game.”

In the bottom of the inning, left-handed reliever Manny Parra walked Cubs pinch hitter Mike Olt and departed with two out. Villarreal faced Cubs prospect Javier Baez -- who had nine homers in 40 games -- and struck him out.

Cubs left-handed starter Travis Wood worked six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking three in his 10th no-decision outing of the year.

“(A scoreless game) really keeps you on your toes, knowing that you can’t mess up and make a mistake,” Wood said. “Every pitch is as important as it can be.”

Reds right-handed starter Alfredo Simon gave up five hits through seven scoreless innings and also had a no-decision. He struck out three and walked just one.

“It was two really well-pitched games and Woody did a terrific job and their bullpen came in and didn’t give us a lot of opportunities,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We pitched almost as good. It was a mistake that Rizzo took advantage of. He looked a little rusty the first couple at-bats and then he had the infield hit (in the sixth inning). He certainly is a dangerous hitter.”

The Cubs threatened early with bases loaded with two outs in the first but catcher Welington Castillo popped up into foul territory to end the inning.

Wood allowed just two hits through the first five innings and worked out of a third-inning jam after the Reds had runners on second and third with one out.

Wood struck out Hamilton and got Negron to fly to right to end the threat.

Simon allowed four hits but saw his pitch count hit 84 by the end of the fifth.

“This is my first season with the Reds to be a starter,” Simon said. “I want to show them I can be a starter for a real long time here and I try to finish strong.”

NOTES: The Reds inserted two September call-ups -- RF Yorman Rodriguez and SS Jake Elmore -- into Monday’s lineup for more extensive looks after each played sparingly in the first two weeks of the month. ... The Reds have won the last five series against the Cubs and eight of the last nine night games in Chicago. ... With potentially three more starts, Reds RHP Johnny Cueto is trying to become the Reds first 20-game winner since Danny Jackson in 1988 (23-8). ... Cueto (18-8, 2.15 ERA) goes against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5, 2.82 ERA) in Tuesday’s game. ... Prior to the Monday’s game, the Cubs saluted the Kane County Cougars, their Class A affiliate, for winning the Midwest League championship last weekend and finishing with a franchise record 91-49 overall record. ... Also Monday, the Cubs named INF Kris Bryant and RHP Jen-Ho Tseng as minor league player and pitcher of the year, respectively. Bryant, 22, batted .325 with 34 doubles, one triple, 43 home runs and 110 RBIs between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. Tseng was 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) with Class A Kane County. ... The Cubs win matched last year’s victory total (66).