Arrieta goes distance as Cubs shut out Reds

CHICAGO -- Jake Arrieta just missed a no-hitter but reached the finish line for the first time in his career with a complete game as the Chicago Cubs earned a 7-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Arrieta gave up a one-out double to left-center in the eighth inning but otherwise kept Cincinnati hitters off balance as he struck out 13 and walked just one in the Cubs’ victory at Wrigley Field.

“It was nice to shake the catcher’s hand at the end of a game,” said Arrieta. “It’s an exciting night, it’s a lot of fun and one that I’ll remember for a long time.”

Arrieta (9-5) tossed 7 1/3 no-hit innings before giving up a double to left-center to Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips on an 0-2 pitch in the eighth.

He threw 109 pitches -- 74 for strikes -- and struck out a career-high 13 in his longest outing in five big league seasons.

“As a baseball fan, this is one of the things when you come to the ballpark that you get a chance to see something pretty special,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “And I thought that outing was pretty special. ... What a great performance.”

It was the second time this season that Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth. On June 30, he no-hit the Red Sox through 7 2/3 innings and was able to draw on that experience on Tuesday.

“I was able to slow the game down a little bit more in this type of situation having a couple of experiences similar to this,” Arrieta said. “Obviously everyone knows what’s going on, but pitch-after-pitch (I was) trying to execute with quality stuff in the zone and not missing over the heart of the plate.”

Arrieta also helped his cause with a third-inning double and also scored a run.

While Arrieta kept the Reds off balance, his teammates scored five runs in the sixth to chase right-handed Reds starter Johnny Cueto (18-9).

The Cubs made it 2-0 in the sixth when Cueto loaded the bases with no one out and forced home third baseman Luis Valbuena when he walked first baseman Chris Valaika.

Cueto forced home Cubs catcher Welington Castillo for a 3-0 lead with a one-out walk to center fielder Matt Szczur. Left fielder Chris Coughlan then cleared the bases with a double to deep left-center as the Cubs opened a 6-0 lead.

That was all for Cueto, who allowed six earned runs on five hits and struck out eight and walked five in 5 2/3 innings.

Right fielder Jorge Soler made it 7-0 with a solo homer -- his fifth -- on an 0-2 pitch with one out in the seventh.

Coughlan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Soler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Cubs opened a 1-0 lead in the third as Arrieta scored on Soler’s one out fielder’s choice grounder to third base.

Arrieta, a .219 hitter, doubled to right center to open the inning and Cueto eventually loaded the bases for Soler’s one-out RBI ground out.

Arrieta struck out the side to open the game and had four more strikeouts through the fifth inning while allowing just one baserunner.

Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton walked to open the fourth. But he was caught stealing as Castillo fired to second baseman Logan Watkins to tag Hamilton.

Reds manager Bryan Price said his team needs to generate a better attack.

”I thought Arrieta was excellent and Woody (Travis Wood) pitched a nice ballgame yesterday,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”If we’re going to win consistently we’ve got to be able to compete a little better offensive against the really good pitchers.

“I think we’re better than two base runners and one batter over the minimum in nine innings.”

NOTES: Through an injury-plagued season, the Reds have used 121 lineups. Fifteen players were on the disabled list at various times. ... Cincinnati sends RHP Daniel Corcino (0-0, 5.19 ERA) against Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-2, 2.38 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. ... The Cubs announced they renewed their Triple-A agreement with Iowa and signed a new pact with high Class A Myrtle Beach. Still up in the air is low Class A amid reports that they Cubs might leave Midwest League champion Kane County, Ill., for a possible switch to South Bend, Ind. ... New security measures were introduced this week at Wrigley Field, with fans now going through metal detectors at park entrances. ... C Kyle Schwarber, selected fourth overall by the Cubs in this year’s draft, visited Wrigley Field and took batting practice prior to the game. He hit a combined .344 with 18 homers and 53 RBIs in 72 games for three Chicago farm teams this season.