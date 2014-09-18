Hendricks, Cubs pick up sweep

CHICAGO -- Another night, another fine outing by Chicago Cubs pitchers.

Kyle Hendricks was the latest, giving up one run and seven hits in a 3-1 victory as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

“He threw very, very well,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He worked through a little traffic but was able to get through it and gave us a very solid outing, a very good outing.”

Chicago pitchers have collectively given up just one run in their last three games.

Hendricks (7-2) had to cope with base runners in the first and last two innings but also worked out with little damage, save for a single run allowed in the first inning.

“A couple leadoff guys get on -- hit a guy and give up a base hit -- but I was able to buckle down somehow,” Hendricks said.

Ryan Kalish’s second-inning RBI double supplied the go-ahead run as Chicago (68-84) won its third straight. The Cubs center fielder, went 1-for-2 and drove in third baseman Luis Valbuena with his ground-rule double to center field for an early 2-1 lead.

The Reds (71-82) dropped their third straight.

Hendricks departed after seven innings with the lead after allowing one earned run and seven hits. He struck out four and walked none.

Right-handed reliever Hector Rondon worked a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

Cincinnati starter Daniel Corcino (0-1) left after 5 2/3 innings and Chicago runners on first and second with two outs. But right-handed reliever Pedro Villarreal prevented any further damage as he got Cubs second basemen Chris Valaika to ground out and end the inning.

Corcino, making his fourth big league appearance and second career start, allowed two earned runs and three hits while walking four and striking out six.

“He did a nice job,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “I like to see these young guys come in here and be willing to throw it over the plate and compete. The only way you can find out if you can play at this level is to go out there and compete, especially as a pitcher.”

Hendricks gave up consecutive singles with one out in the seventh inning but escaped the jam as Reds pinch-hitter Brayan Pena popped out to right field while Chris Coghlan made a grab at the wall on shortstop Kristopher Negron’s drive to left.

“I didn’t think that was going to stay in,” Hendricks said. “Saved the game.”

In the eighth inning, Reds right-handed reliever Jumbo Diaz put runners on first and second and Valbuena’s RBI single to center brought home first baseman Anthony Rizzo to make it 3-1.

Valbuena went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Center fielder Yorman Rodriguez and catcher Tucker Barnhart each had two hits for the Reds.

“It’s been a tough road trip to this point,” Price said. “We’re 1-5, scored 10 runs in six games, five of those in our one win. ... Yeah, we’ve struggled to score.”

Negron doubled to deep center, advanced to third on third baseman Ramon Santiago’s sacrifice grounder and gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead when he scored on an infield groundout by Rodriguez.

Valaika evened the score when he singled and drove in right fielder Jorge Soler from third in the second inning, leaving runners at first and second with one out for Kalish.

Kalish lined a ground-rule double to deep center, scoring Valbuena for a 2-1 Chicago lead.

NOTES: Reds manager Bryan Price holds out hope that sidelined INF Joey Votto and RHP Mat Latos might yet play before season’s end. “That sends the right message about what we’re about here,” Price said. “We’re not just phoning it in and saying that the season’s over.” ... The Reds have Thursday off before opening a weekend series on Friday in St. Louis. LHP David Holmberg (1-1, 6.00) goes against a Cardinals pitcher to be announced. ... The Cubs begin a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday and send LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3, 3.34 ERA) against RHP Zack Greinke (15-8, 2.64 ERA). ... 1B Anthony Rizzo was back in the Cubs’ lineup after a precautionary day off Tuesday. Rizzo returned to action Monday and had a game-winning walk-off home run after nearly three weeks out because of a sore back. ... Cubs pitchers had a run of 21 consecutive innings without allowing a run snapped in the first inning. It was the longest since 27 straight from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2010, at San Diego and Houston. The Cubs are now 38-36 at home and aiming for their first winning Wrigley Field record since going 46-34 in 2009.