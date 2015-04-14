Cubs edge Reds in 10, move into first place

CHICAGO -- Rookie right fielder Jorge Soler hit two homers and scored the winning run in the 10th inning as the first-place Chicago Cubs rallied to a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Yes, the first-place Cubs.

The lovable losers who finished in fifth place in the NL Central for three straight seasons, the Cubs (4-2) moved into the division’s top spot after winning their third straight.

Soler’s 10th-inning single was arguably as critical as his earlier home runs since he was faced with delivering in a pressure situation.

“I was real, real conformable in that moment because I (saw) a lot of pitches from (Reds right-handed reliever Burke Badenhop) and at the moment I felt better,” Soler said.

Arismendy Alcantara drove in Soler with a walk-off single with bases loaded and one out in the 10th. Soler dashed home after the Cubs second baseman lined a single to right off Badenhop on an 0-2 count.

Reds left-hander Manny Parra loaded the bases with no outs and departed in favor of Badenhop, who got one out before giving up the game-winning hit.

Cubs reliever Hector Rondon (1-0) worked one inning for the victory.

Parra (0-1) took the loss as the Reds dropped their third in a row.

The Reds (4-3) led 6-4 in the eighth inning before Soler clubbed a two-run homer to center off reliever Jumbo Diaz to tie the game.

Reds starter Mike Leake gave up three runs in the first inning but just one run and three hits over the next six to wind up with a no-decision. He allowed four runs on seven hits, struck out four and issued one intentional walk in seven innings.

”It was really good after the first inning,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”He gave up three runs in the first, and it wasn’t until (a) solo homer with nobody on in the sixth that he gave up another run.

“He had a quick 1-2-3, five-pitch seventh which was huge for us and it got us to where we had (right-hander) Diaz in the eighth and (left-hander Aroldis) Chapman for the ninth. ... It was a game that was set up perfectly, and it just didn’t work out.”

Cubs left-handed starter Jon Lester also did not factor in the decision. He gave up six runs on 10 hits while striking out four in six innings.

“At the end of the day, (winning is) the main goal,” Lester said. “It makes you maybe not be so hard on yourself, but at the same time, there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Soler went 3-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs, while left fielder/third baseman Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.

Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips finished 4-for-5 with two runs. Right fielder Jay Bruce and left fielder Marlon Byrd each went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Each team scored three runs in the first inning, which included a two-run homer from Soler. The Reds added another three-run rally in the sixth, and the Cubs replied with a Coghlan solo homer in the sixth and Soler’s two-run shot in the eighth.

NOTES: The series opener at Wrigley Field was the Reds’ first game away from Great American Ball Park and kicked off an 11-day, 10-game trip that includes stops in St. Louis and Milwaukee. ... After pitching 5 2/3 innings Sunday in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville, RHP Homer Bailey rejoined the Reds on Monday in Chicago. He could start in St. Louis next weekend. ... RF Jay Bruce has with 184 home runs, two shy of tying Vada Pinson for 10th on the Reds’ all-time list. ... The Reds called up RHP Josh Smith from Louisville and optioned INF Chris Dominguez to their Triple-A affiliate. ... 3B Kris Bryant warmed up for his expected call-up to the Cubs this week with a homer and three RBIs for the second straight game in Triple-A Iowa’s 7-2 victory at Memphis on Sunday. ... Cubs LF Chris Denorfia (strained left hamstring) went 1-for-2 Sunday in the first game of a rehab assignment at Myrtle Beach, Fla. ... Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season Tuesday. He has not allowed an earned run in 23 innings dating back to last season. He will face Cincinnati RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 3.00 ERA).