Wood, Cubs shut out Reds

CHICAGO -- Travis Wood has rediscovered a bulldog mentality.

The Chicago Cubs left-hander pitched seven-plus shutout innings while teammates jumped on starter Jason Marquis for four early runs as the Cubs blanked the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on a frigid night at Wrigley Field.

“This game will always sneak up and find a way to bite you and I had that pretty much last year,” said Wood, who was 8-13 with a 5.03 ERA.

Now he’s 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA at 2.31 and even had a base hit in a Wednesday start that showcased an effective fastball as he allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

“I was able to keep them off balance, get some early outs and pound the zone and go deep in the ballgame,” said Wood. “Our offense did their jobs and scored some runs early. We played well on all cylinders tonight.”

Wood departed in the eighth with two runners on and none out. Left-handed reliever Phil Coke coaxed pinch hitter Kristopher Negron to ground into a double play to Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro while center fielder Billy Hamilton then grounded to third.

“He had a hell of a game at shortstop tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Played both left and right, some great throws and the double play was huge when Coke came in.”

First baseman Anthony Rizzo clubbed his first home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the opening inning -- while center fielder Dexter Fowler had two hits and scored twice while Castro went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Chicago (5-3) took two of three from Cincinnati (5-4), which has dropped four of five.

Marquis (0-1) worked four innings in his second appearance of the season.

“It’s tough to put your team behind hole like that,” Marquis said. “Unfortunately backed into too big of a corner this time. I’ve just got to do a better job of coming out attacking the bottom half of the strike zone with my sinker a little bit better.”

Second baseman Brandon Phillips went 2-for-4 to lead the Reds.

Fowler’s lead-off double to right opened the Cubs’ first inning. He scored as Rizzo’s bomb hit between steel beams in the still-under-construction field bleachers for a 2-0 lead.

The Cubs added two runs in the third, the first on second baseman Jonathan Herrera’s one-out single that scored Castro. Later in the inning, Marquis faced a bases-loaded situation with two outs and hit right fielder Jorge Soler with a pitch to force in third baseman Arismendy Alcantara.

Catcher Miguel Montero’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded and one out brought home Fowler.

Wood didn’t allow a runner until the fourth when he walked first baseman Joey Votto. Then Phillips laced a single to right field.

Marquis didn’t return for the fifth, pulled for a pinch hitter. He allowed five runs, including four earned, and seven hits. He struck out six and walked three.

“He just wasn’t as sharp as he was before,” said Price. “He had good action on his ball, he just didn’t command it well.”

After a warm afternoon, temperatures plunged into the mid-40s by first pitch and a brisk north wind off Lake Michigan made for a 36-degree wind chill.

NOTES: The Reds were 12-for-12 in stolen-base attempts entering Wednesday, their best start since the 1987 club went 15-for-15. CF Billy Hamilton led the big leagues with eight. ... 2B Brandon Phillips was back in the starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game with lightheadedness after a collision with Cubs SS Starlin Castro at third base. ... The Reds are off Thursday before opening a three-game weekend series in St. Louis. RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1, 0.64 ERA) goes against Cardinals’ RHP Michael Wacha (1-0, 1.42 ERA) on Friday. ... Both teams wore No. 42 jerseys on Wednesday to mark the 68th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947. ... The Cubs’ bullpen continues to sparkle, with a 1.50 ERA and .193 opponent average. ... Chicago manager Joe Maddon slotted LHP Travis Wood No. 8 in the batting order, the eighth straight game a pitcher has batted outside the accustomed No. 9 slot. ... RF Jorge Soler entered Wednesday batting .458 (11-for-24) with four walks, two doubles and four homers in seven games against the Reds. ... The Cubs have Thursday off before opening a three-game weekend series against the Padres. After the Cubs played four of their first five home games at night, the Padres series features all 1:20 p.m. starts. Chicago RHP Jason Hammel (1-0, 4.50 ERA) goes against Padres RHP James Shields (1-0, 2.08 ERA) on Friday.