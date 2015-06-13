Suarez’s hit lifts Reds past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Eugenio Suarez had two shots to deliver a go-ahead run in the 10th inning on Friday.

So when a squeeze bunt went foul, the Cincinnati Reds rookie shortstop straightened up and delivered the payoff.

Two pitches after the failed bunt, Suarez lined a base hit to shallow left to score teammate Todd Frazier with a go-ahead run on the way to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

“We took one shot at (a bunt) and it was an up and away fastball and he did a good job fouling it off and then came through big time with that base hit on 3-2,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Frazier reached base on an error by rookie third baseman Kris Bryant and advanced to third on a Jay Bruce single.

The Reds’ third baseman went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, including a double, homer and a stolen base.

Suarez, called up Thursday from Triple-A Louisville for his Cincinnati debut, went 1-for-4.

“I tried to put the ball in play (on the bunt) and after I kept concentrating and went and got a good slider and hit it real good,” Suarez said. “I feel very, very excited.”

Cubs right handed reliever Hector Rondon (3-1) worked one inning and took the loss.

Reds right-hander J.J. Hoover (5-0) picked up the victory after pitching the eighth and ninth innings. Closer Aroldis Chapman worked the 10th for his 13th save.

The victory evened the current series at a game apiece.

The Reds (28-32) won their fifth in sixth games while the Cubs (32-27) had a two-game winning streak end in front of an announced crowd of 40,016, the largest of the season.

Neither starter Cincinnati right-hander Johnny Cueto or Chicago’s Jason Hammel figured in the decision.

The Reds took advantage of a Cubs error on the way to a quick 3-0 first inning lead.

Skip Schumaker, the Reds leadoff batter and left fielder, reached on Addison Russell’s error at second base and scored on a double to deep left by second baseman Ivan De Jesus Jr.

With one out, Frazier doubled to deep center to drive in De Jesus. Frazier came home on catcher Brayan Pena’s base hit to right.

In the second, Hammel helped his cause with an RBI single to right that scored left fielder Chris Coghlan. Russell then made up for the earlier miscue with an RBI double that drove in Hammel and cut the deficit to 3-2.

But Frazier got one run back in the third when he slammed his 18th homer of the season to left field with none out for a 4-2 lead.

Hammel departed after five innings and 103 pitches. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out four.

“I didn’t get deep into the game, it was nice that we still battled and had a chance,” Hammel said. “I was fighting myself, basically just out of sync today. I wasn’t on top of the baseball like I had been and it cost me a lot of deep counts.”

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro forced a 4-4 tie in the sixth when he launched Cueto’s 1-2 pitch to left for a two-run homer that also drove in Bryant.

Russell sent a long drive to left to lead off the seventh but stiff northerly winds helped keep it in the park for Schumaker to catch at the warning track.

“We did not execute totally today, but effort wise I am extremely pleased with our boys,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Cueto worked through seven innings before being pulled for a pinch hitter. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked nine and didn’t walk a batter while throwing 113 pitches.

NOTES: The Reds and Cubs will have national TV exposure with Saturday’s game on Fox and Sunday night’s on ESPN. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton was back in the lineup after two days off recovering from continued wrist discomfort. He went 0-for-5 and did not reach base. ... Reds C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) and OF Jason Bourgelos (fractured left scapula) both have been at Triple-A Louisville this week on rehab assignments. ... Reds RHP Mike Leake (3-4, 4.29 ERA) meets Cubs RHP (Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.96) in Saturday’s game. ... Cubs C Miguel Montero had three-run homers in consecutive games this week and is second among National League catchers with eight. ... Despite starting the season later than most other rookies, 3B Kris Bryant shared the major league lead for hits by first-year players with 51 before getting two more Friday. Philadelphia’s Obudel Herrera and Arizona’s Yasmany Tomas also had 51 through Thursday games. Cubs teammate Jorge Soler was next with 50.