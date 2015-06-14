Cubs end long night with walk-off win

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant already has a reputation as a hitter, but the Chicago Cubs third baseman showed his prowess on the bases Saturday night.

Bryant scored a career-high three runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the Cubs claimed a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Bryant scored from second after shortstop Starlin Castro lined a 1-0 pitch to center to cap a long night that included a two-hour, 48-minute rain delay.

“It’s good that a different part of my game showed today,” said Bryant, who doubled to center off Reds left-hander Tony Cingrani (0-3) to lead off the ninth. “I really wanted to get out of there that last inning. Nobody wanted to stay and I was ready to do anything for my team.”

The walk-off victory was the Cubs’ major league-leading seventh of the season.

Chicago right-hander Jason Mott (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Cubs fans waited out the delay watching the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 Stanley Cup win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wrigley Field’s new video boards.

The game was halted after five innings and resumed with two new pitchers in the top of the sixth. Both managers brought in more fresh arms as the game continued.

Cubs left-hander James Russell gave up a leadoff hit to left fielder Skip Schumaker and shortstop Eugenio Suarez sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left for his first home run of the season to forge a 3-3 tie.

”We came out of that rain delay with a lot of intensity and fire,“ Reds manager Bryan Price said. ”We really played those last four innings extremely hard, extremely well, and made a game of it and give ourselves a chance to win that ballgame.

“There were a lot of good defensive plays. It was a tough one to lose.”

Russell, the first of five Cubs relievers, gave up three straight hits before being pulled for right-hander Justin Grimm, who completed the inning without more damage.

“We continued to play (in) adverse circumstances with the weather, adverse circumstances (as) they came back,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “We had (earlier) opportunities but don’t get it but don’t cave. That’s how you play in October.”

Cincinnati brought in left-hander Manny Parra in the sixth. He pitched one inning before right-handed reliever Ryan Mattheus entered in the seventh.

Mattheus dealt with Cubs runners on first and third with one out in the eighth and got first baseman Anthony Rizzo to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed one run and four hits while striking out seven with no walks in five innings. Reds starter Mike Leake allowed three runs and five hits, struck out one and walked none in five innings.

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero clubbed his ninth homer of the season on a first-pitch from Leake in the second. The shot to center scored Bryant for a 2-0 lead and was Montero’s third home run in four games.

“They (the pitches) were both mistakes that they did what they should have done with,” Leake said. “And they made me pay.”

Reds first baseman Joey Votto made it 2-1 in the fourth with his 14th homer of the season. He sent Hendricks’ 2-1 pitch to left with one out.

But a potential tying run was tagged out near the plate by Rizzo as third baseman Todd Frazier tried to score from third on second baseman Kris Negron’s infield single.

In the fourth, Bryant bolted from third on Castro’s fielder’s choice grounder and was originally called out on a tag at the plate by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart. But the call was reversed on a replay review that took 3:55, giving the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: Reds No. 1 draft pick Tyler Stephenson, a catcher from Kennesaw Mountain High School in Marietta, Ga., has agreed to a contact. Terms were not disclosed. ... Sunday’s series finale is on ESPN. The Reds have an 11-21 record in ESPN Sunday night showcase games. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (5-4, 3.53 ERA) goes against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (4-5, 4.25 ERA) in the series finale. ... The teams will play 19 times this season. They meet again on July 20 to kick off a four-game series at Great American Ball Park. ... The game-time temperature was in the mid-80s in the Chicago suburbs but only 59 degrees at Wrigley Field thanks to wind coming off Lake Michigan. ... Cubs 3B Kris Bryant led major league rookies with 54 hits entering Saturday before extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a second-inning single. ... If Cubs SS Starlin Castro plays Sunday, it will mark the 800th appearance of his six-year major league career. Chicago RHP Jason Hammel will make his 200th career start when he takes to the mound sometime next week.