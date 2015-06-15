Castro, Cubs walk off as winners again

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs are making a habit of winning late, and shortstop Starlin Castro is playing a significant role in the drama.

The Cubs earned their major-league-leading eighth walk-off win when Castro hit an RBI single in the 11th inning Sunday night, giving Chicago a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Castro has six career walk-off hits, three of them this season -- including two in a row. He also drove in the winning run Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the Reds.

Chris Coghlan doubled just past left fielder Kristopher Negron and scored on Castro’s single to left off Burke Badenhop (0-2).

“He’s starting to really get his mojo back, which is really good for us,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said about Castro.

The Cubs took three of four games in the series.

“Just to see these guys night in and night out battle, we have good quality (at-bats),” Chicago starter Jon Lester said. “It seems like every night we keep our team in the ballgame as far as pitching, and our defense has gotten a lot better.”

The Cubs got their offense going late. Center fielder Dexter Fowler’s sacrifice fly tied the game 1-1 in the seventh. Catcher David Ross scored his first run of the season after he doubled and advanced on a sacrifice bunt.

The Reds loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth but were unable to capitalize. First baseman Joey Votto singled, third baseman Todd Frazier doubled and right fielder Jay Bruce was intentionally walked before Cubs right-hander Jason Motte got two flyouts and a strikeout.

“A real frustrating game,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We had a lot of chances, especially late in the game.”

Lester allowed a run and five hits while striking out four in seven innings.

“Jon was really, really good tonight,” Maddon said. “He really had a great fastball. The cutter was there, curveball when he wanted to.”

Lester bounced back from allowing 11 runs in 9 1/3 innings in his previouss two starts.

“Tonight was better,” he said. “It was back to being me. Got a lot of groundballs, kept our infield active early.”

Brian Schlitter (1-2) got the win after getting two outs in the 11th.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up a run and six hits, struck out five and walked two in 6 1/3 innings.

The Reds took a one-run lead on second baseman Brandon Phillips’

single to shallow center in the sixth. Center fielder Billy Hamilton scored after he doubled and stole third -- one of his career-high five steals.

”I finally got on base to even get a chance to steal a couple of bases,“ Hamilton said. ”Lately, I haven’t been getting on base. I haven’t been doing my job at the plate.

“If I get on base more, I’ll have more opportunities to do this.”

Phillips attempted to score on Votto’s double and touched the plate with his hand. He was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned after a replay review.

The Cubs improved to 7-2 against the Reds this season.

“Eight (walk-off wins), that’s pretty solid right there,” Maddon said.

“That just speaks to the latter part of the game, which you have to take care of.”

NOTES: A pitch by Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman in the bullpen got away and struck first base umpire Ron Kulpa’s arm in the ninth. Kulpa remained in the game. ... To help their bullpen, the Cubs recalled RHP Brian Schlitter from Iowa and optioned OF Junior Lake to the Triple-A club before Sunday’s game. Schlitter posted a 1.13 ERA with five saves in 14 relief appearances at Iowa. He was 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in nine appearances in two previous stints with the Cubs this season. Lake hit .224 (13-for-58) with one home run and five RBIs in 21 games with Chicago. ... Reds 2B Brandon Phillips returned to the starting lineup Sunday, led off and went 1-for-5 with a RBI after missing four starts due to a strained left groin. He pinch-hit Friday and Saturday.