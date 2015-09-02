Schwarber homer helps Cubs defeat Reds

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber busted out of a slump in a big way on Tuesday.

The Cubs rookie left fielder slammed a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the go-ahead runs as the Chicago Cubs rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

”It was a pretty big one for me,“ said Schwarber, who was batting .121 over his last 11 games entering Tuesday. I’ve been struggling lately and trying to get back on the right track and being able to contribute to the team.”

On Tuesday, Schwarber was 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBIs.

His 13th homer of the season came on a 3-2 pitch from Reds right-handed reliever Burke Badenhop and drove in center fielder Dexter Fowler. It was the first homer Badenhop had allowed since April 21 against the Brewers.

“It was a tremendous at-bat right there because Badenhop has a very good going on and he puts the ball on the ground most of the time,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

The win was the second in three games for the Cubs (75-56) while the Reds (54-77) dropped their second in three games and sixth in eight games.

Cubs right-handed reliever Fernando Rodney (1-0) pitched a one-run sixth inning and earned the win. Right-hander Hector Rondon worked a one-two-three ninth for his 25th save.

Reds right-handed starter Anthony DeSclafani lasted into the sixth, departing with bases loaded and two out but had no decision. Badenhop (1-4) worked 2/3 of the seventh inning and suffered the loss.

“It was a humid night, hot, (but) he threw a beautiful ballgame,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He had really good stuff. He had the curveball working tonight which really isn’t a feature pitch and it ended up being a good pitch against a few of their particular hitters. ... I thought he pitched a great game.”

Facing Cubs catcher Miguel Montero, Reds right-handed reliever Sam LeCure gave up a single that scored right fielder Chris Coghlan and third baseman Kris Bryant to force a 3-3 tie.

Shortstop Eugenio Suarez quickly gave the Reds a 4-3 lead with his solo home run off Rodney. It the second homer in as many games for Suarez.

DeSclafani allowed three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out seven though 5 2/3 innings.

First baseman Joey Votto’s first-pitch solo home run -- his 26th homer of the season -- gave the Reds a 1-0 lead with two out in the first.

The Cubs matched the run in the fourth as Bryant drove in left fielder Kyle Schwarber from second with a bloop single that dropped into shallow right with two out.

Cincinnati made it 2-1 in the fifth when DeSclafani helped his cause with an RBI single that drove in catcher Tucker Barnhart from second with one out.

Right-handed starter Dan Haren was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fifth. He worked five full innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four.

Votto’s double to left with none out the sixth off left-hander Clayton Richard brought right fielder Jay Bruce for a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: The Reds recalled RHP Carlos Contreras from Triple-A Louisville and purchased the contract of C Ramon Cabrera, who batted .290 with two homers and 35 RBIs with Louisville. ... The Cubs recalled INF Javier Baez and LHP Tsuyoshi Wada from Triple-A Iowa, activated C David Ross off the family medical emergency leave list and added OF Austin Jackson to the active roster. Chicago also selected the contracts of OF Quintin Berry and RHP Trevor Cahill (Tuesday) from Iowa. To make room, LHP James Russell was designated for assignment, while RHP Rafael Soriano was activated from the 15-day disabled list and designated for assignment. ... Cincinnati sends RHP Raisel Iglesias (3-6, 3.92 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (7-7, 3.42 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. ... Adam Duvall’s pinch-hit home run in his first plate appearance for the Reds on Monday was the team’s first since C Ryan Jorgensen did it Aug. 15, 2007, also at Wrigley Field.