Votto powers Reds past Cubs

CHICAGO -- Joey Votto turned the tables on a Chicago Cubs team noted for come-from-behind victories this season.

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman snapped a 4-4 tie with his own dramatic turn, clubbing a three-run homer with two-out in the ninth in a 7-4 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Votto’s 27th home run came off Chicago closer Hector Rondon and drove in center fielder Jason Bourgeois and right fielder Jay Bruce as the Reds took the series from the Cubs.

“He certainly knows how to hit in the ninth inning when we need a homer,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He doesn’t try to do too much in those situations and he smoked that ball. It was great.”

The Reds (55-77) have won two of their last three. The Cubs (75-56) missed out on their 31st come-from behind victory, losing instead for the sixth time in eight games.

Reds right-handed starter Raisel Iglesias produced his seventh straight quality start and snapped a two-game losing streak but had no decision. He allowed two runs on three hits, struck out 10 and walked two in seven innings of work and departed with a 4-2 lead.

Iglesias shot at a win vanished when right-handed reliever J.J. Hoover gave up a two-out, two-run homer to third baseman Kris Bryant that forced a 4-4 tie in the eighth.

Bryant also factored into the ninth inning runs when he committed an error on Bruce liner, allowing him to reach base with two out and setting the stage for Votto’s homer.

”I just loved the way we fought back once again,“ said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. ”KB (Bryant) hits the big homer. It was one of those days. We caught up, two quick outs in the ninth and then it fell apart.

“Bruce hit that ball really well. That’s a tough error for KB.”

Hoover still picked up the win and improved to 7-0 with his one-inning effort. Rondon (5-3) came into the game without allowing a homer since 40 innings, worked the ninth and took the loss.

Reds left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth but no runs as he collected his 27th save.

Iglesias, meanwhile, recorded double-digit strikeouts for his third straight start.

“The key for Raisel is the fact that he’s pitching inside to lefties and using that changeup and then the overhand curve ball as options,” Price said. “Now he’s trying to mix it up more and has a much more competitive approach.”

Reds shortstop Eugenio Suarez went 2-for-3 plus a walk, scored once and drove in a run while second baseman Brandon Phillips was 3-for-5.

Bourgeois gave the Reds an instant 1-0 lead with a solo leadoff home run off Cubs starter Jason Hammel.

He sent a 1-0 pitch to the left field bleachers for his second leadoff home run of the season.

Shortstop Eugenio Suarez singled to right with one out and drove in catcher Brayan Pena from second base as Cincinnati added a run in the second.

Chicago second baseman Tommy La Stella cut the deficit to one run with his first home run of the season -- a two-out solo blast to right on a 1-0 count in the third.

La Stella, appearing in only his ninth game since a nearly season-long stint on the disabled list, collected his second major league homer and first since Aug. 8, 2014, with the Braves.

In the fourth, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo forced a 2-2 tie with long drive to left-center with bases empty for his 27th home run of the season.

The Reds jumped back ahead in the fifth when Iglesias lined a one-out triple to deep right center and drove in Suarez for a 3-2 lead. Hammel then put two runners on in the sixth and departed. Cubs right-handed reliever Trevor Cahill gave up a ground out to Pena that drove in Votto for a 4-2 lead.

The run was credited to Hammel, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Wednesday. He allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out four through five-plus innings.

“I was hoping for a much better storybook birthday,” Hammel said. “Mistakes have cost me lately. The real thing I want to get out of is the first inning. You’ve got to set a better tone at the beginning of the game.”

NOTES: Tuesday’s 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs combined with a St. Louis Cardinals’ win officially eliminated the Cincinnati Reds from NL Central title contention. ... C Ramon Cabrera, called up Tuesday from Triple-A Louisville, will be the ninth Reds player to make his major league debut this season. ... The Reds have an off-day in Cincinnati before opening a three-game weekend series with Milwaukee. RHP Keyvius Sampson (2-2, 6.43 ERA) goes against the Brewers Matt Garza (6-14, 5.56 ERA). ... Chicago went 19-9 in August, tied with St. Louis for third-best NL record for the month. The Cubs have played .500 or better ball in every month this season. Winning records in June, July and August gave them three consecutive winning months since 2008. ... The Cubs have an off day in Chicago on Thursday, then open a weekend series with the Diamondbacks on Friday. Chicago will send LHP Jon Lester (8-10, 3.59 ERA) against an Arizona pitcher to be named.