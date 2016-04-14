Fast start propels Cubs past Reds

CHICAGO -- John Lackey said he didn’t mind the wait as his teammates piled up five runs in a decisive, if lengthy first inning on Wednesday.

“You’re not going to hear me complaining about hanging out and watching guys score runs,” the Cubs right-hander said following a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. “I’ll sit there and get coffee and wait as long as they want to hit.”

The Cubs collectively had eight hits and walked 10 times as Jorge Soler went 2-for-2 while Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant each collected two RBIs as Chicago’s winning streak hit four.

Lackey improved to 2-0 in his second straight outing of six innings or more and saw his Wrigley Field earned run average drop to 1.77 in three career starts.

Chicago (7-1) clinched its third straight series while Cincinnati (5-3) suffered its second consecutive loss. It’s the best start for the Cubs since 1985.

Wednesday’s game -- only the second at home for the Cubs -- was played in brisk conditions with a first pitch temperature of 43 degrees and the wind blowing in.

Reds starter Alfredo Simon (0-1) lasted two-thirds of an inning -- the shortest start of his career -- after allowing five runs in his second start of the year.

“He was high in the split and off the plate with the cutter and the fastball,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He just didn’t have it tonight.”

Lackey, meanwhile, worked into the seventh when Scott Schebler tripled to open the inning and trimmed the deficit to 9-2 on Ivan DeJesus’ grounder to short.

He left with two out in favor of right-handed reliever Trevor Cahill after giving up two earned runs on six hits, walking three and striking out seven.

Lackey loaded the bases with none out in a 53-minute first inning but escaped with just one run allowed.

Billy Hamilton sent a first-pitch double down the right-field line to open the game. He reached third on Eugenio Suarez’s single to right and scored on Jay Bruce’s one-out sacrifice fly to center.

“That was a good opportunity,” Price said. “Lackey wasn’t locked in at that point ... and came away with one. Unfortunately at that point they scored five but it’s still a game you could win at 5-1. But then two more runs and two more runs and all of a sudden it’s 9-1.”

The Cubs loaded the bases in the bottom of the first and matched the Reds when Simon walked Bryant to bring in Dexter Fowler from third with one out.

Chicago scored four more times in the inning for a 5-1 lead. Miguel Montero lined a single to left that brought home Ben Zobrist. Soler’s sacrifice fly to left delivered Anthony Rizzo, and Addison Russell’s single to right brought home Bryant.

Even Lackey got in the act, lacing a base hit to right that scored Montero from second while chasing Simon. It was his sixth career RBI. He also drew a walk in the fourth inning, the fifth of his career.

Chicago added a pair in the third off reliever Dan Straily. Heyward singled home Montero and Soler with two outs after the Cubs again loaded the bases.

Reds right-hander Keyvius Sampson entered in the fourth and gave up two more runs. Bryant greeted him with his first homer of the season -- a solo shot to left on an 2-0 pitch -- while Montero later scored from third with two outs on Sampson’s wild pitch.

Lackey said he wasn’t too bothered by cool conditions, including a wind chill in the upper 30s.

“It definitely affects the grip on pitches and that sort of thing,” he said. “But it affects the other guy too.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Jon Moscot (strained left intercostal muscle) made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs while striking out six. ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique) threw 45 pitches in a Wednesday bullpen session at Wrigley Field. ... Thursday’s expected start for Brandon Phillips would be his 1,480th all-time with the Reds, tying Dan Driessen for eighth on the team’s all-time list. ... The Cubs led the majors with 38 walks entering Wednesday’s action, but they had issued the fewest (nine). ... The Cubs send RHP Jason Hammel (0-0, 1.50 ERA) against Reds RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-0, 2.31) in Thursday’s series finale.