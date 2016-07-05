EditorsNote: updates Bryant's condition in last graf before notes

Cubs leave no doubt in snapping four-game losing streak

CHICAGO - Kyle Hendricks might officially be a No. 5 starter but he gave the Chicago Cubs a timely, top-of-the-rotation effort on Monday.

The Cubs right-hander scattered four hits and did not allow an earned run over 5 1/3 innings as Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

"He's been spot on with his command," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "His fastball was a little jumpy today -- a lot of 90s and a lot of four-seamers, which is kind of nice that he's starting to incorporate that - (but) you've got to like everything he's doing."

The performance by Hendricks (7-6) helped the Cubs (52-30) right themselves after aces Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester both struggled during a four-game sweep by the Mets that preceded Monday's game.

Hendricks collected his third win in his last four starts while allowing four hits and one unearned run, walking one and striking out a pair.

He also had quick offensive support as teammates hit Red starter Cody Reed for three runs apiece in the first and second innings.

Addison Russell went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, Willson Contreras was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Jason Heyward went 2-or-4 with two RBIs.

The Reds (30-54) suffered their 15th loss in 19 games as Reed (0-3) allowed eight runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking three. It was his second straight rough outing after allowing eight earned runs over 2 1/3 innings last Thursday in the Reds' 14-3 loss to the Nationals.

But there's no plan to send Reed back to Triple-A for more seasoning.

"I'm not trying to put a silver lining on what was otherwise not a very good outing, but you've got to start somewhere," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We want him to pitch. We like his stuff. He can go back and pitch well in Triple-A (but) it's not going to help him pitch well here."

Hendricks, meanwhile, picked up his second consecutive victory over Cincinnati. He's now 2-0 in three career starts against the Reds at Wrigley Field.

"His numbers, I know speak for themselves," said Heyward. "Anyone with a 2 (ERA) you have to like what they're doing. He rounds out that staff. He's crafty, he goes right at guys in his own way."

The Cubs wasted little time getting to Reed.

With two men on and two out in the first, Russell singled home Kris Bryant and moved Contreras into scoring position. Heyward then lined a double to the center field wall, scoring Contreras and Russell.

Chicago added three more in the second as Javier Baez reached on an error and Bryant launched a first pitch from Reed into the left-field bleachers for his National League-leading 24th home run and a 5-0 lead.

Contreras made it 6-0 with a two-out solo shot well into the left-field bleachers for his fifth home run in 17 games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs loaded the bases with two out in the third and the Reds appeared about to get out of the jam as Russell sent a routine grounder to Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Suarez instead bobbled the grounder, allowing Bryant and Anthony Rizzo to score for an 8-0 lead. Reed didn't return after that inning, pulled for a pinch hitter.

"The first couple of innings weren't real good but then we started what seemed like a little roll and we needed to make a play and didn't and that added a couple (Cubs runs) on," Price said.

Hendricks hit 100 pitches and departed in the sixth with one out and runners at first and third following an error by Cubs third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

The Reds then broke the shutout on an Adam Duvall's sacrifice to right off reliever Carl Edwards Jr. that drove in Joey Votto.

Russell added two more runs in the sixth with his ninth home run of the season, a one-out blast to left off reliever Josh Smith that also scored Rizzo.

Cincinnati cut the margin to 10-4 in the seventh off Chicago reliever Travis Wood. Zack Cozart hit a two-run home run to left -- his 12th homer - that also brought home Ivan DeJesus Jr.

Suarez followed with a two-out solo home run to left on a 3-2 pitch.

Bryant left the game in the fifth inning with a left leg contusion following an outfield collision with Albert Almora. He is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday, Maddon said.

NOTES: The Cincinnati Reds dismissed pitching coach Mark Riggins prior to Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. The Reds' pitching staff had a collective 5.51 ERA, the worst in the majors. Bullpen coach Mack Jenkins replaced Riggins while Triple-A pitching coach Ted Power moves up to oversee the bullpen. ... Cincinnati sends LHP Brandon Finnegan (3-7, 4.48 ERA) against Cubs RHP John Lackey (7-4, 3.27 ERA) in Tuesday's middle game. ... Chicago played its 18th game in a run of 24 consecutive heading into the All-Star break. It is the longest such run since closing the 2004 season with 24 in a row. ... The Cubs passed the season's halfway mark on Monday on a pace to win 100 games for the first time since 1977.