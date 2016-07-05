Cozart, Bruce power Reds past Cubs

CHICAGO -- It was hard for Bryan Price to pick a highlight in the Cincinnati Reds' 9-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

But perhaps the most satisfying was grabbing a quick lead, holding off a Cubs comeback and then adding on late en route to the win -- just the second in 12 starts this season against Chicago.

"After scoring the five early runs, we were able to extend it," he said. "(And) Finny (starter Brandon Finnegan) was bend-but-don't-break. He gave up five runs, but he didn't relinquish the lead and gave us a chance to get to the bullpen."

Zack Cozart and Jay Bruce each clubbed two-run homers as the Reds (31-54) evened the series at a victory apiece.

Finnegan (4-7) worked five innings and broke a three-game losing streak. He also maintained a Reds lead despite three Cubs homers in one inning during a four-run rally in the third inning.

Cubs starter John Lackey (7-5) was hit for six early runs and took the loss in a six-inning outing, his third setback since June 20.

Cozart went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Billy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice, and Bruce slugged a two-run homer in the ninth -- his 18th home run of the season -- as the Reds snapped a two-game losing streak.

Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs and Kris Bryant clubbed his major league-leading 25th for the Cubs (52-31).

The Reds scored twice in a rocky first by Lackey, who issued three walks and gave up a single.

He walked Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto, and both advanced on a passed ball. Hamilton scored when a throw to home from catcher David Ross to Lackey was off target.

Lackey then walked Bruce and gave up a run-scoring single to Brandon Phillips that brought home Votto. Bruce was out at third out on a throw from Willson Contreras to Bryant to end the inning.

"It's so uncharacteristic with the walks," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "You don't often see John walking guys, especially early in the game. John could never get into a rhythm today. Everything was off a bit."

Cozart's 13th homer of the season with two outs in the second also scored Finnegan -- who had reached on a fielder's choice -- for a 4-0 Reds lead.

Maddon was ejected by home plate umpire Jerry Meals in the second inning after arguing balls and strikes during a David Ross at-bat. It was his second ejection of the season.

"It was pretty much the culmination of other calls that have gone against us recently at the plate," Maddon said.

Eugenio Suarez made it 5-0 with two outs in the third with a double to the right-field corner to score Phillips from first.

The Cubs got four runs back in the third, hitting Finnegan with three home runs in the inning to trim the margin to 5-4.

Javier Baez send a leadoff solo home run to left, his ninth homer of the year, and Bryant added a one-out shot for his major league-leading 25th.

With two outs, Russell clubbed his 10th of the season, a two-run homer that scored Anthony Rizzo.

"Honestly, besides the first inning and some crazy stuff, I thought the ball I threw the ball well today," Lackey said. "Once we scored the four runs, I thought we were going to come back and win the game."

The Reds restored a two-run lead in the fourth at 6-4 as Votto drove in Cozart with a one-out sacrifice.

Russell hit another homer to left -- his 11th home run of the season -- to trim the Reds' lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth.

Finnegan was pulled for a pinch hitter in the sixth. He allowed five runs and five hits, walked four, struck out five and gave up four home runs.

Raisel Iglesias then came in to pitch three scoreless innings, the longest relief outing of his career.

"The pitching star was Iglesias," Price said. "Three innings shut down, especially after the first two guys got on. He knocked it down big to set it up for (closer) Tony (Cingrani)."

Lackey worked six innings and likewise was replaced by a pinch hitter. He allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits while walking five and striking out four through six innings.

Votto drove in Hamilton for an insurance run and a 7-5 lead with none out in the seventh off Cubs reliever Travis Wood. Bruce's ninth-inning home run came off Cubs reliever Pedro Strop and drove in Votto.

NOTES: The Reds have reached a deal on a minor league contract with Cuban free agent SS Alfredo Rodriguez. The 22-year-old will begin play immediately in the Dominican Summer League. ... With minor league pitching coach Ted Power moving to the big league club, the Reds said his Triple-A Louisville duties will be shared by player development staffers Mario Soto, Jeff Fassero and Tony Fossas. ... Cubs 3B Kris Bryant was back in the lineup on Tuesday and apparently OK after Monday's outfield collision that left him with a leg bruise. A run-in with Albert Almora Jr. also prompted an admonishment from manager Joe Maddon to be more watchful. ... The Cubs send RHP Adam Warren (3-1, 4.56 ERA) against Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.78 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale. ... A Chicago win over the Reds on Tuesday or Wednesday would give them their fifth straight series against Cincinnati dating to last season.