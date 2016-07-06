Barnhart's blast fuels Reds past Cubs

CHICAGO - Tucker Barnhart wasn't sure his seventh-inning shot to left field had quite enough distance. But the ball kept carrying and when it landed in Wrigley Field's left-field basket it marked a turning point as his three-run home run powered the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory on Wednesday afternoon and a rare series sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

"The only thing I knew was that it was a sac fly to the outfield," said Barnhart. "That was all I was basically trying to do and thankfully it flew out of here."

Barnhart's game-winning blast gave the Reds to a 4-3 lead and helped make a winner of starter Anthony DeSclafani (3-0), who worked six innings for the victory.

Closer Tony Cingrani picked up his 10th save by pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Cincinnati (32-54) took two of three from Chicago (52-32) for its first series win in five meetings dating back to last year.

"No one should be beating a major-league team the way they've been beating us this year," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "This is a good sign to our guys that if we play power baseball, put the ball in play and defend and pitchers throw strikes that we can compete."

Cubs reliever Trevor Cahill (1-3) worked two innings and took the loss while starter Adam Warren allowed three hits and just one run over five frames.

Warren's effort in a spot start was just what Cubs manager Joe Maddon wanted.

"It was obviously pretty warm out there and getting through five was a great piece on his part," Maddon said. "He did an outstanding job."

Zack Cozart's lead-off home run to left provided an instant lead in the first inning for the Reds. It was his 14th homer of the season for Cozart, who homered for a third consecutive game.

The Cubs matched it in the second when All-Star shortstop Addison Russell doubled into the left-field corner with one out to drive in Tommy La Stella, who had reached on a lead-off single.

Miguel Montero drove in Russell as he chopped a single past second baseman Brandon Phillips for a 2-1 lead.

Warren retired 11 straight batters between the second and fifth innings. He was pulled for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning. He allowed one run on three hits, struck out six and walked one while throwing 93 pitches.

"They kind of worked my pitch count up a little bit early, which was frustrating," he said. "But to at least go five -- ideally I'd like to go longer than that with 90 or some pitches -- but I was pleased with the way I threw the ball."

Ben Zobrist made it 3-1 with his 12th home run of the season with one out in the sixth inning. Zobrist lined a 1-0 pitch off DeSclafani down the right-field line for his eighth solo shot this year.

DeSclafani departed after the that inning. He allowed three runs on eight hits, struck out six and walked none.

Cincinnati erased the lead in the seventh on Barnhart's three-run shot to left-center on Cahill's 2-2 pitch and brought home Phillips and Jose Peraza for a 4-3 edge.

The Reds made it 5-3 in the eighth when Carl Edwards' two-out wild pitch allowed Adam Duvall to score from third.

NOTES: Cincinnati OF Jay Bruce was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday. His 62 RBIs are the most by a Reds batter prior to the All-Star break since 2013 when he had 66 and Brandon Phillips produced 74 RBIs. ... LF Adam Duvall is the Reds' lone representative on the NL All-Star team. He entered Wednesday with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs. ... The Reds have Thursday off in Miami and then close the season's first half with a three-game weekend series with the Marlins. ... RHP Dan Straily (4-5, 4.34 ERA) will make his 16th start of the season, facing Miami RHP Jose Fernandez (10-4, 2.69 ERA). ... The Cubs still haven't decided if they'll put OF Dexter Fowler on the disabled list. Sidelined since June 18 with a hamstring injury, he was elected as an All-Star starter and hopes to play in Tuesday's game in San Diego. ... Chicago did place C David Ross on the seven-day concussion disabled list, activated INF Tommy LaStella from the 15-day disabled list (right hamstring) and designated RHP Joel Peralta for assignment. ... The Cubs host the Atlanta Braves in a makeup game at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday. The Braves then move south to play the Chicago White Sox in a three-game weekend series. ... The Cubs send RHP Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.45 ERA) against Braves RHP Lucas Harrell (1-0, 1.50 ERA).