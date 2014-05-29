Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks erupted for the biggest opening-inning uprising in franchise history on Wednesday and attempt to keep the scoreboard working overtime when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in the opener of a four-game set. Arizona scored eight first-inning runs and finished with 17 hits in a 12-6 victory over the San Diego Padres that represents its second-highest scoring output of the season. The Reds halted a four-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks had a lot of offensive heroes in their explosive performance against the Padres but the most impressive hit was Paul Goldschmidt’s mammoth two-run homer. The blast traveled 470 feet and caromed off the scoreboard beyond the center-field fence for his first long ball since belting two against the Dodgers on May 17. Cincinnati has struggled to score over the past seven games, tallying three or fewer runs in six of them.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Tony Cingrani (2-4, 4.06 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (3-2, 3.91)

Cingrani has lost back-to-back outings in his second stint of the season as a member of the rotation. He gave up four earned runs and seven hits in each start— against Philadelphia and St. Louis – while giving up a combined four homers. He is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA in four road outings this season.

Collmenter has won consecutive starts and three straight decisions overall since last losing April 20. He beat the New York Mets in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in six innings. Collmenter has a 1.35 career ERA in three relief appearances against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock had three hits and scored three times Wednesday and has had three or more hits in four of the last 11 games.

2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer on Wednesday – his first since May 15 and only his fourth this year.

3. Arizona rookie SS Chris Owings had the first four-hit game of his career against the Padres while starting for Cliff Pennington (hand).

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5