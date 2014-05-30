Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

Bronson Arroyo won a World Series championship in Boston but he enjoyed most of his success in Cincinnati and will make his first start in nearly nine years against his former club when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Reds on Friday in the second of a four-game series. Arroyo was a workhorse during his tenure in Cincinnati, making at least 32 starts in each of his eight seasons. Arroyo left his last start with a tender elbow but insists he is fine.

Providing his elbow is sound, Arroyo couldn’t pick a better time to face his former team, which has scored only 12 runs during a 1-5 skid and was blanked for the sixth time this season in Thursday’s 4-0 loss. First baseman Brayan Pena collected two of Cincinnati’s three hits in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to seven games, but right fielder Jay Bruce has struggled since coming off the 15-day disabled list with two hits in 23 at-bats.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (2-4, 2.79 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (4-3, 4.15)

Leake saw his winless drought extend to seven starts in his last outing despite limiting St. Louis to two runs over six innings while matching his season high with eight strikeouts. That extended a string of hard-luck starts for Leake, who has permitted seven runs in his last five turns but is 0-2 in that span. Leake is 2-0 in five career starts against the Diamondbacks, but that includes an unsightly ERA of 6.10.

Arroyo gave up one run on six hits over six innings in a no-decision at the New York Mets, but he was in damage control for much of the outing, needing four double-play ground balls. Arroyo was knocked around in his previous start, getting tagged for five runs and nine hits in seven innings at St. Louis to halt a three-start winning streak in which he permitted one earned run. He’ll be making only his second home start in the last six.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 3B Martin Prado is 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak and has scored and driven in a run in five straight.

2. The Reds have scored a total of nine runs in Leake’s last six starts.

3. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock is 8-for-16 with a homer, triple and three doubles in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Reds 2