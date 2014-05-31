FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 1, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Cincinnati Reds look to build off a solid offensive effort when they continue their four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. After scoring only 12 runs over their previous six games, the Reds crossed the plate six times in Friday’s triumph to even the set at one win apiece. Devin Mesoraco was the hitting star for Cincinnati as he belted his second career grand slam in the second inning before adding a solo shot in the ninth.

Arizona has averaged six runs over its last five contests but will be hard-pressed to reach that total against Johnny Cueto. Cincinnati’s ace ranks among the National League leaders with 85 strikeouts and has fanned 37 in 42 1/3 career innings against the Diamondbacks. Cueto has not received much support from the Reds’ offense, which has provided him with fewer than five runs in nine of his 11 starts this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-4, 1.83 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-6, 4.87)

Cueto has lost his last two starts after going 4-0 over his previous six outings, yielding 12 runs (seven earned) in the defeats after allowing only five during the impressive six-game stretch. During that run, the 28-year-old Dominican tossed three complete games — including a pair of shutouts to double his career total. Cueto is 5-1 with a 2.98 ERA in seven career starts against Arizona.

McCarthy enters with a four-game winless streak (0-1) despite allowing one run apiece in two of those outings. The 30-year-old has given up fewer than three earned runs in five of his last seven turns but is just 1-3 in that span. McCarthy lost his only career start against Cincinnati, surrendering seven runs in only 2 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cueto allowed two runs or fewer and worked at least seven innings in each of his first nine starts this season before struggling in his last two.

2. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock has gone 11-for-20 over his last five games.

3. The six runs Friday were the most scored by the Reds since May 3, when they registered the same amount against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Diamondbacks 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.