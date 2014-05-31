Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds look to build off a solid offensive effort when they continue their four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. After scoring only 12 runs over their previous six games, the Reds crossed the plate six times in Friday’s triumph to even the set at one win apiece. Devin Mesoraco was the hitting star for Cincinnati as he belted his second career grand slam in the second inning before adding a solo shot in the ninth.

Arizona has averaged six runs over its last five contests but will be hard-pressed to reach that total against Johnny Cueto. Cincinnati’s ace ranks among the National League leaders with 85 strikeouts and has fanned 37 in 42 1/3 career innings against the Diamondbacks. Cueto has not received much support from the Reds’ offense, which has provided him with fewer than five runs in nine of his 11 starts this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-4, 1.83 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-6, 4.87)

Cueto has lost his last two starts after going 4-0 over his previous six outings, yielding 12 runs (seven earned) in the defeats after allowing only five during the impressive six-game stretch. During that run, the 28-year-old Dominican tossed three complete games — including a pair of shutouts to double his career total. Cueto is 5-1 with a 2.98 ERA in seven career starts against Arizona.

McCarthy enters with a four-game winless streak (0-1) despite allowing one run apiece in two of those outings. The 30-year-old has given up fewer than three earned runs in five of his last seven turns but is just 1-3 in that span. McCarthy lost his only career start against Cincinnati, surrendering seven runs in only 2 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cueto allowed two runs or fewer and worked at least seven innings in each of his first nine starts this season before struggling in his last two.

2. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock has gone 11-for-20 over his last five games.

3. The six runs Friday were the most scored by the Reds since May 3, when they registered the same amount against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Diamondbacks 2