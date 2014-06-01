Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds appear to have gotten their offense back on track as they enter the finale of their four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Cincinnati has scored 11 runs over its last two contests after totaling 12 in its previous six games. The Reds registered 11 hits in Saturday’s 5-0 triumph as the top three batters in the lineup - Billy Hamilton, Skip Schumaker and Brandon Phillips - combined to go 6-for-14 with three RBIs and five runs scored.

The Diamondbacks were stymied by Johnny Cueto after averaging six runs over their previous five games. Arizona managed only five hits in 7 1/3 innings and fell to 1-6 against Cincinnati’s ace. Half of the team’s six overall hits Saturday were recorded by Gerardo Parra, who has reached base safely in 11 consecutive contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN (Arizona)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (6-3, 2.90 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (3-5, 4.76)

After spending the previous two seasons in the bullpen, Simon has been a pleasant surprise during his first season in Cincinnati’s rotation — especially on the road. The 33-year-old Dominican, who hadn’t made a start since 2011 while with Baltimore, won his first five outings away from home before allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over 3 2/3 innings in a loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Simon has made four relief appearances against Arizona over his career, going 1-0 while yielding four hits in eight scoreless frames.

Miley has won just one of his last nine starts despite allowing three earned runs or fewer six times in that span. The 27-year-old yielded three runs while striking out a season-high 11 over seven innings against San Diego on Tuesday but was forced to settle for a no-decision. Miley is 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA in three career outings versus the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miley has struggled at home this season, going 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA in six outings.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock improved to 12-for-23 over his last six games before leaving Saturday’s contest in the eighth inning with a fractured right hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Cueto.

3. Cincinnati has posted back-to-back road wins for the first time since capturing three in a row at Pittsburgh from April 22-24.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Diamondbacks 3