Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to bounce back from a pair of losses when they begin their 10-game road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Cincinnati kicked off its set versus St. Louis with a 3-2 triumph before scoring a total of three runs in back-to-back setbacks.

Eugenio Suarez recorded two of his team’s five hits in the Reds’ 3-0 loss Thursday, their second shutout defeat in four games. Arizona returns home from a 6-4 road trip that concluded with an 8-3 loss at Washington on Thursday. Jarrod Saltalamacchia belted a solo homer and scored on Ender Inciarte’s two-run single as the Diamondbacks fell to 2-4 this month after ending July with a six-game winning streak. Arizona has struggled at home of late, losing seven of its last 11 contests at Chase Field, while Cincinnati has dropped five of eight on the road.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (2-3, 5.13 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (4-4, 4.37)

Iglesias is coming off his second major-league victory, a triumph over Pittsburgh on Saturday in which he allowed two runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Cuban rookie had not won since May 13, when he held Atlanta to one run and two hits in a career-best eight frames. Iglesias, who is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA in four games (three starts) on the road, has yet to face Arizona.

Anderson will be activated from the disabled list to make his first start since July 18, when he was battered for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings of a loss to San Francisco. The 27-year-old Texan, who has been sidelined with a triceps injury, is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in three outings since winning at San Diego on June 28. Anderson has made one career start against the Reds, settling for a no-decision at Cincinnati on July 28, 2014 after giving up one run and three hits in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Inciarte went 7-for-19 in the Diamondbacks’ four-game series against Washington and has recorded four multi-hit performances in his last nine overall contests.

2. Cincinnati is 16-6 at Chase Field over the last seven seasons.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt was rested Thursday after a 3-for-5 performance that followed a four-game hitless drought.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Diamondbacks 2