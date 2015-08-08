Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are aiming to make it back to the .500 mark and can move one step closer when they host the Cincinnati Reds in Saturday’s second contest of the three-game set. Arizona posted a 2-0 victory in the series opener and sits two games under the break-even mark.

The Diamondbacks were last at .500 on July 8 when they were 42-42 and dipped to seven games below before going 10-5 over their last 15 games. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the National League with a .336 batting average, is in a 3-for-23 funk over the last six games with all three hits coming in one contest. Cincinnati is fading and has lost five of its last seven games. The Reds have been blanked in three of their last five games and have scored six runs during that span.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Keyvius Sampson (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-6, 3.01)

Sampson is making his third major-league appearance and second big-league start. He lost to Pittsburgh in Sunday’s start when he gave up three runs, three hits and struck out six in five innings. The 24-year-old Sampson is receiving an opportunity due to the recent trades of Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake.

Ray has lost five of his last six decisions and has pitched six or fewer innings in six of his past eight starts. He lost to Houston in his last outing when he gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings. Ray is 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto has drawn 13 walks over the past six games while going 3-for-14.

2. Arizona C Welington Castillo homered in the opener for his seventh blast in the last 10 games and is 13-for-33 during the stretch.

3. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Reds 4