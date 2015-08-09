Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds have yet to score more than four runs in a contest this month but have an opportunity to win a three-game series from Arizona when they visit the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Cincinnati matched its high for runs in August by posting a 4-1 win on Saturday behind a two-run homer from Eugenio Suarez and solo shots by Marlon Byrd and Brandon Phillips.

The victory was just the third in eight games for Cincinnati, which has been blanked three times in seven contests this month. Phillips has been one of the exceptions to the problems and is 16-for-39 with three homers over the last nine games. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt is in the midst of a 3-for-27 slump over his last seven games, with all three hits coming in one contest. The All-Star first baseman has seen his batting average drop 17 points to .332 and has fallen out of the National League lead.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-7, 3.71 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-3, 3.99)

DeSclafani is coming off back-to-back victories against St. Louis in which he allowed two runs and 10 hits over 13 innings. He struck out a career-best nine without issuing a walk in his last turn and has issued just five free passes over his last four outings. DeSclafani is 4-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 road starts this season.

Corbin lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his last outing against Washington, giving up three runs, six hits and two walks. He had allowed two or fewer runs in four of his first five starts after returning from Tommy John surgery. Corbin is 1-1 with a 2.28 ERA in three career starts against Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RF Ender Inciarte is 10-for-27 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Suarez has hit safely in seven straight contests, going 9-for-26 with a homer and four doubles.

3. Arizona traded INF Cliff Pennington to Toronto for minor-league SS Dawel Lugo.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Reds 3