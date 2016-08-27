Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

Each of the Arizona Diamondbacks' last four victories have come by one run and they look to continue the pattern of winning close games when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set. Arizona blew a ninth-inning lead Friday and fell behind in the 10th before pushing across a tying run in the 10th on a fielder's choice and scoring the winning run in the 11th on a wild pitch to record a 4-3 victory.

Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock made his season debut Friday and struck out twice while going 0-for-5 with the tying fielder's choice. The 2015 All-Star fractured his right elbow in an exhibition game April 1 and manager Chip Hale said Pollock will be rested every third game the rest of the season. Reds first baseman Joey Votto reached base four times on a single and three walks Friday and is 10-for-22 with a homer and 11 RBIs over the past seven games. Votto is batting .418 with 22 RBIs in August while raising his average 25 points to .310.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-2, 3.27 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (4-2, 5.53)

DeSclafani has lost two of his last three starts after winning his first six decisions of the season. He gave up four runs and eight hits in seven innings in the Sunday defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers after allowing three or fewer runs in 12 of his first 13 outings. DeSclafani is 0-2 with a 7.36 in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Godley was rocked for seven runs and nine hits in five innings against Atlanta in his last turn and was fortunate to receive a no-decision. He gave up just three runs and seven hits in a two-start stretch prior to the rough outing against the Braves. Godley defeated the Reds on July 24 despite allowing five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt had two hits Friday and is 9-for-22 over the past five games.

2. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart (right knee, left Achilles) doubled as a pinch hitter after missing the previous seven games.

3. Arizona optioned rookie OF Mitch Haniger to Triple-A Reno to open up a roster spot for Pollock.

PREDICTION: Reds 11, Diamondbacks 7