Preview: Reds at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to bounce back from one of their worst losses of the season Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. Scott Schebler homered twice and Joey Votto continued his hot hitting Saturday as the Reds scored nine times in the first two innings and cruised to a 13-0 victory.

Votto was 2-for-4 with a two-run blast Saturday and is 12-for-26 with two homers and 13 RBI over the past eight games for the Reds, who are 26-22 since the beginning of July. Cincinnati shortstop Zack Cozart (Achilles) returned to the starting lineup Saturday for the first time since Aug. 17 and blasted his career-high 16th homer, while second baseman Brandon Phillips had three hits and is batting .364 over his last 26 road games. Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock is expected to have the day off Sunday after going hitless in his first eight at-bats since returning from the disabled list. Manager Chip Hale said Pollock will be rested every third game in order to ease him back this season after the 28-year-old re-fractured his right elbow during spring training.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-2, 5.73) vs. Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (4-8, 5.06)

Bailey turned in his worst start since returning from Tommy John surgery and allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings in Monday’s 18-9 loss to the Dodgers. "We’re seeing what we expected to see,” manager Bryan Price told reporters. “Some days, he’s electric and sharp. Some days, there’s fatigue and achiness and you're not going to have your grade-A stuff.” Rickie Weeks is 14-for-28 with two home runs against Bailey, who owns a 2.81 ERA in three career starts against Arizona.

Bradley allowed three runs in five innings Tuesday against Atlanta and has gone 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in five starts this month. The 24-year-old missed time in 2014 and 2015 due to injury and could be making one of his final starts this season if the Diamondbacks decide to impose an innings limit on their talented rookie. Bradley allowed three runs and issued five walks over five frames in a 6-2 loss to Cincinnati on July 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds C Tucker Barnhart (hand) has missed the last two games and is questionable for Sunday.

2. Arizona 2B Jean Segura left Saturday’s game with an illness and is listed as day-to-day.

3. The Reds optioned 2B Tony Renda to Triple-A Louisville and recalled C Raffy Lopez from Triple-A Louisville.

PREDICTION: Reds 7, Diamondbacks 6