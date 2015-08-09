Reds 4, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- Eugenio Suarez, Brandon Phillips and Marlon Byrd homered and Cincinnati right-hander Keyvius Sampson recorded his first major-league victory in the Reds’ 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Suarez’s two-run homer gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, and Phillips hit a bases-empty homer in the fifth. Byrd added a solo homer in the ninth, the 150th homer of his career.

Sampson (1-1), a rookie, gave up one run on four hits and struck out four in six innings. He was making his third major-league appearance, his second start.

Left fielder David Peralta had a run-scoring single in the first inning, one of Arizona’s five hits.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-4 and left three runners in scoring position, falling behind Washington’s Bryce Harper for the NL batting lead. Goldschmidt, hitting .332, has three hits and one RBI in his last 27 at-bats.

Suarez, Phillips, Byrd and catcher Tucker Barnhart had two hits for the Reds, who broke a 30-inning scoring drought on Suarez’s homer in the fourth inning. It was their longest drought since going 30 innings without a run April 18-22, 1989.

Left-hander Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

The Reds (49-59) had lost four of five while being shut out three times.

Left-hander Robbie Ray (3-7) gave up three runs and five hits as Arizona (53-56) lost for the third time in five games. Ray struck out eight for the third time in five starts, tying a career high.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock doubled with one out in the first inning and scored on Peralta’s two-out single for a 1-0 lead. Peralta has 52 RBIs, third among National League left fielders despite just over 300 at-bats.

Byrd dropped a double down the left field-line with two outs in the fourth inning before Suarez hit his sixth homer of the season for a 2-1 lead.

Phillips hit his eighth homer of the season with two outs in the fifth inning to make it 3-1.

Sampson allowed just two singles in his final five innings.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks retired Randy Johnson’s No. 51 jersey in a pregame ceremony, the second jersey retired in franchise history after Luis Gonzalez’s No. 20. Johnson spent eight seasons with Arizona, where he won four of his five Cy Young awards. “This is about everyone else, not me,” he said, acknowledging former teammates, clubhouse personnel and medical staff. The Diamondbacks presented him with a drum set with gold-plated hardware that is an exact replica of the drum set used by Neil Peart on Rush’s 30th anniversary tour. Johnson is a big fan of Rush. ... Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto leads the major leagues with 29 walks since the All-Star break. He has walked 21 times in the last 12 games. ... Arizona traded 2B/SS Cliff Pennington to Toronto for minor-league INF Dawel Lugo, who has spent the entire season at the Class A level. The Diamondbacks purchased the contract of INF/OF Jamie Romak from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster spot. ... Arizona purchased the contract of LHP Phil Hessler to fill the roster spot open after the trade of LHP Oliver Perez to Houston on Friday night. Hessler, an undrafted free agent signed in 2011, was 4-2 with a 1.68 ERA at three minor-league levels this season.