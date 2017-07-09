PHOENIX -- Joey Votto and Scott Schebler had RBIs and right-hander Homer Bailey won his second straight game in the Cincinnati Reds' 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field.

Votto singled in a run in the third inning and Schebler broke a tie at 1 with a two-out double in the sixth inning that got past Diamondbacks right fielder David Peralta, who slipped when he broke for the ball with a runner on second.

Bailey (2-2) gave up seven hits and struck out five in a season-long 6 2/3 innings. He made his fourth start since returning from the disabled list on June 24 after having bone chips removed from his right elbow in February.

A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona (53-36), which tied the best start in franchise history despite losing five of six entering the All-Star break.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

Votto has 68 RBIs, third in the National League, and the Reds (39-49) have won three of four. They have won three of their last four series and split the other.

Chris Owings had three hits for the Diamondbacks, who fell 7 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and have lost six games to Los Angeles in 12 days.

Bailey singled to lead off the third inning off Patrick Corbin (6-9) and was forced at second on Billy Hamilton's grounder to shortstop. Hamilton stole second with two outs and scored on Votto's looping single to center for a 1-0 lead.

Hamilton had four stolen bases in the series to take over the major league lead with 38. Washington's Trea Turner, who entered the weekend with 35, is out with a broken wrist suffered June 29.

Pollock hit his third homer with one out in the third inning to tie the game. It was Pollock's first home since returning from the disabled list on July 5 after missing six weeks with a groin injury.

Adam Duvall doubled with one out in the sixth inning and scored when Peralta slipped while tracking Schebler's liner to right-center.

Paul Goldschmidt singled and Jake Lamb walked to open the sixth inning. Owings singled to left, but Goldschmidt was thrown out at the plate by Duvall before Bailey struck out the next two.

Corbin gave up seven hits and two runs in six innings. He tied a season high with nine strikeouts and walked two, one intentionally.

NOTES: Cincinnati 3B Eugenio Suarez was ejected after taking a called third strike in the sixth inning. Suarez broke his bat on the plate after the call and was walking away before home plate umpired Brian Onora made the ejection. Arismendy Alcantara replaced him at third. ... The Diamondbacks have 33 home victories, tied for their 2016 total. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is the only NL position player to make the last five All-Star Games. LHP Clayton Kershaw, C Salvador Perez, LHP Chris Sale and CF Mike Trout are the others. ... Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto has 247 homers, four short of tying Ted Kluszewski for fifth in franchise history.