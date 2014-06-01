EditorsNote: Removes “today” in 11 graf

Cueto, Reds strike down Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Cincinnati right-hander Johnny Cueto has never been short of stuff, but it is his understanding of blend and balance that has propelled him to the top of the major league charts this season.

Cueto struck out seven in 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the Reds’ 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, moving into the NL strikeout lead with 92.

“He’s utilizing his repertoire as well as any point in time that I’ve been around him,” said Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, who was the Reds’ pitching coach from 2010 to 2013.

“He’s had the mix. He’s had the cutter. He’s had the changeup. He’s had the sinker. It’s being able to take advantage of them more and use them at a higher rate. It’s been pretty special to watch.”

Cueto (5-4) gave up five hits while walking one batter and hitting another. His ERA dropped to 1.68, matching Cubs right-hander Jeff Samardzija for the major league lead.

“I talked to (pitching coach Jeff) Pico today and said, ‘I feel really, really confident,” Cueto said.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips had two hits and two RBIs; left fielder Skip Schumaker had two hits, scored twice and had an RBI; and center fielder Hamilton had two hits and scored twice for the Reds (25-29).

The Reds scored three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth off right-hander Brandon McCarthy (1-7).

“It makes you feel better,” Cueto said of the early cushion. “That way I come in and attack the hitters. I was more aggressive.”

Arizona received some sobering news when center fielder A.J. Pollock was diagnosed with a fractured right hand after being struck by a Cueto pitch with one out in the eighth inning.

Pollock, hitting .316 with six home runs and eight stolen bases, will be placed on the disabled list, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. Diamondbacks second baseman Aaron Hill missed 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured left hand last season.

“It is just a matter (of whether) he needs surgery or not,” Gibson said. “That’s a big blow. He’s been playing great. Emerging. He’s been huge for us.”

Pollock, recently inserted into the leadoff spot, doubled Saturday and was 12-for-23 with eight extra-base hits in the first six games of a homestand that ends Sunday.

“It’s frustrating,” Pollock said. “It’s part of baseball. People have injuries. This one, there was not much else I could do. A guy ran one up and in and hit me in the hand.”

Catcher Brayan Pena and third baseman Todd Frazier also drove in runs for the Reds, who have won three of their last four.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra had three hits for the Diamondbacks (23-35), who had won five of their last eight.

Hamilton singled to open the Reds’ three-run fourth and scored after singles by Schumaker and Phillips for a 1-0 lead. With one out, Frazier singled in Schumaker. Pena doubled in Phillips before McCarthy got out of a bases-loaded situation with a groundout.

Hamilton, Schumaker and Phillips were at it again when the Reds took a 5-0 lead in the fourth. Hamilton beat out a bunt single and stole second base before scoring on Schumaker’s single. Phillips doubled in Schumaker but was thrown out attempting to take third.

NOTES: Cincinnati RHP Mat Latos gave up three hits and struck out three in 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his second rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday and appears to be close to joining the Reds for the first time this season after offseason elbow and knee surgeries. The Reds anticipated Latos would need three or four rehab starts. ... The Diamondbacks distributed T-shirts designed by LF Mark Trumbo to the first 20,000 fans at Chase Field. The muted gray shirt features Trumbo’s batting stance and autograph on the front. Trumbo, on the disabled list since April 24 with a stress fracture in his left foot, is scheduled to get a second CT scan the week of June 9. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks. ... Cincinnati RHP Randall Simon (6-3, 2.90 ERA) will go for his career-high seventh victory of the season on Sunday. Simon, 32, was 6-4 while being used exclusively in relief in 2013. He has made 11 starts this season. ... Donald Lutz made his second career start at first base for the Reds on Saturday, the third player to start at first in the Arizona series as the Reds shuffle until the return of injured 1B Joey Votto (knee).