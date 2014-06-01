Reds 4, Diamondbacks 3

PHOENIX -- Ryan Ludwick had two hits, including one of four Cincinnati home runs, and Alfredo Simon won his career-high seventh game of the season in the Reds’ 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field.

Ludwick, shortstop Zack Cozart, third baseman Todd Frazier and right fielder Chris Heisey hit solo homers off Wade Miley (3-6). The Diamondbacks left-hander has given up 14 homers, the second-highest total in the major leagues this season.

Simon (7-3) allowed seven hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one. The right-hander, who entered the rotation in spring training while Mat Latos recovered from offseason surgeries, has a 3.03 ERA in 11 starts. He earned six wins last season when he was used in relief.

Left-hander Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save in eight chances since being reinstated from the disabled list May 1. His fastball hit 103 mph on the stadium radar gun, and he threw five pitches over 100 mph.

Cincinnati (26-29) won the final three games of the four-game series. The Reds have four wins in their past five games after a four-game losing streak.

Catcher Miguel Montero had two hits and an RBI for Arizona (23-36), which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Diamondbacks rookie left fielder David Peralta collected two hits in his first major league game after his contract was purchased from Double-A Mobile earlier in the day.

The Diamondbacks started five players from Venezuela, including Montero and Peralta, and all had hits, a major league first.

Miley gave up four runs on eight hits in six innings while striking out nine. He has 20 strikeouts in his past 13 innings after fanning a career-high 11 against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Cozart opened the third inning with his second homer of the season, and Frazier hit his 10th with two outs in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Ludwick, the Reds’ left fielder, hit his fourth homer with two outs in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Arizona tied the game in the last of the fourth. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt walked with one out and scored on Montero’s double off the wall in right-center field. Second baseman Martin Prado singled to right, and third baseman Eric Chavez followed with a sacrifice fly.

Peralta singled for his first major league hit before center fielder Ender Inciarte singled to tie the game at 3.

Heisey led off the fifth inning with his second homer for a 4-3 lead.

NOTES: CF Billy Hamilton was a late scratch due to a sore right elbow, the Reds announced. Skip Schmaker started in center field, and RF Chris Heisey hit leadoff. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is due to undergo surgery in the next day or two for a fractured fourth right metacarpal, manager Kirk Gibson. Pollock is expected to miss six to eight weeks. He was injured when he was struck as he checked his swing on a pitch from Reds RHP Johnny Cueto in the eighth inning Saturday. ... The Diamondbacks purchased the contract of OF David Peralta from Double-A Mobile when Pollock was placed on the disabled list and moved LHP Matt Reynolds from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Peralta, 26, spent four years in the St. Louis organization as a pitcher before converting to the outfield in 2010 after two shoulder surgeries. ... 1B Joey Votto (knee) is expected to go on a rehab assignment before he rejoins the Reds, perhaps as soon as this week, manager Bryan Price said.