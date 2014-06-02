Reds hit four homers in win

PHOENIX - The Cincinnati Reds are not a home run-hitting team, but it was hard to prove that Sunday in Arizona.

The Reds hit four bases-empty home runs to help right-hander Alfredo Simon to his career-high seventh victory of the season in a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Only four teams had fewer than the Reds’ 42 homers entering the game.

“It seems like whenever we do hit home runs, we win games,” Reds third baseman Todd Frazier said.

Frazier, shortstop Zack Cosart, left fielder Ryan Ludwick and right fielder Chris Heisey had homers off Diamondbacks left-hander Wade Miley (3-6), who has given up 14 homers, the second most in the majors.

Heisey’s homer leading off the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie and helped the Reds (26-29) to their third straight victory in the series and fourth victory in their last five games.

“Got a nice little power supply with the four home runs there,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “You fight to win series and get on a roll. We are heading in a right direction.”

Ludwick and Cozart had two hits apiece, and setup man Jonathan Broxton and closer Aroldis Chapman pitched scoreless innings behind Simon (7-3). Chapman hit 103 mph on the stadium radar gun while recording his seventh save in eight chances, and he and threw five pitches clocked at over 100 in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Cozart opened the third inning with his second homer of the season, and Frazier hit his 10th with two outs in the third for a 2-0 lead. Ludwick hit his fourth homer with two outs in the fourth to make it 3-0.

“We’ve been talking about things, trying to understand to have fun in this game while we play. Today was a great example,” Frazier said. “A little gusto. You have to show a little gusto. The energy is there. The fun-ness is starting to come back, team-wise.”

Catcher Miguel Montero had two hits and an RBI double for Arizona (23-36), which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Diamondbacks rookie left fielder David Peralta collected two hits in his first major-league game after his contract was purchased from Double-A Mobile earlier in the day.

The Diamondbacks started five players from Venezuela, including Montero and Peralta, and all had hits, a major-league first.

“It just wasn’t meant to be today, and that’s frustrating,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “At the end they just kind of shut us down. Chapman comes in throwing 102, 103. It’s pretty tough duty.”

Simon allowed seven hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one. The right-hander, who entered the rotation in spring training while Mat Latos recovered from offseason surgeries, has a 3.03 ERA in 11 starts. He earned six wins last season when he was used in relief.

“I just tried to keep the ball down,” Simon said. “I‘m not surprising myself. If I throw the ball down, everything is going to be good.”

Miley gave up four runs on eight hits in six innings while striking out nine. He has 20 strikeouts in his past 13 innings after fanning a career-high 11 against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

“I felt great,” Miley said. “I felt like I was getting ahead in counts, moving the ball around. It was just those four pitches. I don’t know if you call it bad luck. I mean, make better pitches. Maybe two inches more down and it’s not a homer, who knows?”

NOTES: CF Billy Hamilton was a late scratch due to a sore right elbow, the Reds announced. Skip Schumaker started in center field, and RF Chris Heisey hit leadoff. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is due to undergo surgery in the next day or two for a fractured fourth right metacarpal, manager Kirk Gibson said. Pollock is expected to miss six to eight weeks. He was injured when he was struck as he checked his swing on a pitch from Reds RHP Johnny Cueto in the eighth inning Saturday. ... The Diamondbacks purchased the contract of OF David Peralta from Double-A Mobile when Pollock was placed on the disabled list and moved LHP Matt Reynolds from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Peralta, 26, spent four years in the St. Louis organization as a pitcher before converting to the outfield in 2010 after two shoulder surgeries. ... 1B Joey Votto (knee) is expected to go on a rehab assignment before he rejoins the Reds, perhaps as soon as this week, Reds manager Bryan Price said.