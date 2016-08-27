Diamondbacks record another walk-off victory

PHOENIX -- Arizona has made a recent habit of walkoff victories, getting its third on this homestand Friday. The only thing that has changed is the method.

Brandon Drury doubled with one out in the 11th inning, took third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

"I was looking for a ball in the dirt, and that's what he threw," Drury said. "Any time it goes to the backstop, you have to score on that play."

Drury, who had three hits, drove in the winning run with an 11th-inning sacrifice fly Wednesday after Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff homer Monday in the ninth inning.

The Diamondbacks lost leads in the top of the ninth inning in each game before rebounding Friday, when Blake Wood (5-3) threw his last pitch to the backstop and Drury scored easily.

"You have to keep battling and pick your teammates up," Drury said. "That's what the name of the game is, and were going to keep on doing that. I do feel like things will keep turning and we are going to play really good baseball."

Edwin Escobar (1-2) got out of a two-out, two-on situation in the top of the 11th inning for his first career victory.

Rickie Weeks homered, tripled and scored twice for Arizona (54-75). Drury had three hits and Paul Goldschmidt had two.

Scott Schebler and Adam Duvall had two hits apiece for the Reds (54-73), who have lost four of five. Joey Votto singled and walked three times (twice intentionally) and is hitting .418 in August.

"We will take it anyway we can get it," Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Cincinnati's Jose Peraza delivered an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to tie the game at two before each team scored in the 10th inning.

Ramon Cabrera's double-play sacrifice fly gave the Reds a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, after Schebler pushed a bunt single down the third base line against a shift with one out and Eugenio Suarez singled.

The runners move up a base on a balk by Enrique Burgos before Cabrera hit a fly to medium right-center field. Schebler tagged and scored just before Suarez was thrown out by Yasmany Tomas after over-sliding third.

Arizona tied it 3-3 when Phil Gosselin walked to lead off the last of the 10th inning, took second on a wild pitch and third on a balk by Raisel Iglesias.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips bare-handed A.J. Pollock's slow grounder, but his throw to the plate was late as Gosselin scored.

"It slopped away from us," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "It was a game that was there to win for us."

Cincinnati left-hander Brandon Finnegan had a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings. He gave up two runs, three hits and walked two. His previous career high in strikeouts was nine, set in his first start of the season April 6.

Arizona right-hander Braden Shipley gave up four hits and one run in seven innings in his seventh major league start. He walked four and struck out one.

Duvall doubled to open the second inning, took third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Schebler's single for a 1-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks tied it in the last of the second when Weeks tripled off the batter's eye and scored on Drury's hard single off third basemen Suarez's glove.

Weeks hit his ninth homer of the season with two outs in the fourth inning for a 2-1 lead.

Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock was 0-for-5 with an RBI in his first game of the season after being activated from the disabled list.

Pollock, an All-Star in 2015, re-fractured his right elbow on a play at the plate in an exhibition game three days before the start of the season and had missed the year.

NOTES: Arizona RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the lineup after missing two starts with mid-back soreness and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. ... Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart (Achilles) hit a pinch-double in the seventh inning after missing the previous eight games. He took batting practice and infield drills and is expected to start Saturday if there are no setbacks, manager Bryan Price said. ... Arizona OF Mitch Haniger was optioned to Reno and OF David Peralta (wrist) was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list to make room Pollock. The move technically ends Peralta's season, since he was placed on the disabled list Aug. 7. ... C Tucker Barnhart (hand soreness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup. C Ramon Cabrera started.