Reds rout Diamondbacks with barrage of homers

PHOENIX -- Anthony DeSclafani and Scott Schebler picked the same day to have career nights.

DeSclafani threw his first career shutout and Schebler had his first two-homer game while driving in a career-high five RBIs in the Cincinnati Reds' 13-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

DeSclafani (8-2) threw the 26th shutout in the majors this season. Only three pitchers have more than one.

"It's definitely an accomplishment, for sure," the right-hander said. "I think every pitcher always wants to throw a complete game shutout, and I am very fortunate to have thrown one. I'm definitely going to enjoy it.

"I was kind of focused the entire game. You start creeping up there, seventh, eighth. Then the ninth inning. You don't want to beat around the bush. Just attack. I got that last out and I didn't realize it happened because I was so locked in."

DeSclafani gave up four hits, all singles, while the Reds hit five homers. He struck out a season-high nine and walked one while using 108 pitches.

"He's a pitcher, in every sense of the word," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "I think he gets it. I think he's a part of the foundation of what can be a really good starting rotation. He's been phenomenal."

The Reds gave DeSclafani more than enough support with three homers and nine runs in the first two innings.

Schebler had a two-run homer in a four-run first inning and a three-run blast to cap a five-run second. He tied a career best with three hits.

"Kind of a crazy day," Schebler said. "'Disco' obviously threw the heck out of the ball. Giving him any kind of run support is smart on our end."

Joey Votto had two hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning, and is hitting .422 in August. He is batting .444 with 34 RBIs in 39 games since the All-Star break.

Brandon Phillips had three singles and two RBIs and Billy Hamilton had two hits and an RBI for the Reds (55-73), who had lost four of five after a five-game winning streak.

Zack Cozart and Adam Duvall had bases-empty homers, Cozart in the fourth inning and Duvall in the eighth. Duvall has 29 homers.

"Joey really got us going," Schebler said. "Everything after that was just addition. Those first two runs are huge, because it kind of gets you going for the day."

DeSclafani did not allow a hit until Michael Bourn singled with one out in the fourth inning.

Arizona got only one runner as far as second base, that when Yasmany Tomas and Tuffy Gosewisch singled in the fifth inning. With the help of a double play, DeSclafani faced the minimum after that.

The Diamondbacks (54-76) have lost three of five. They are 24-43 at home.

Arizona right-hander Zack Godley (4-3) gave up nine hits and nine runs in the first two innings.

"Every pitch I threw they hit," Godley said. "Chalk it up to a bad game."

Hamilton singled to open the game and scored on Votto's 21st homer for a 2-0 lead. Schebler hit his first homer after Phillips' two-out single to make it 4-0.

The Reds put it away by scoring five runs after two were out in the second. Cozart singled, Votto doubled and Duvall was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Phillips singled in two before Schebler hit his second homer, a three-run shot for a 9-0 lead.

"Anthony pitching with a nine-run lead early was big, because it's not always as easy as it may look," Price said. "The Diamondbacks always come after you. Sometimes you can lose your focus, and Anthony didn't.

NOTES: Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart was 2-for-6 with his 16th homer in first start since Aug. 17 after recovering from an Achilles injury. He doubled as a pinch hitter Friday. ... The Reds purchased the contract of C Raffy Lopez from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday for insurance purposes and optioned IF/OF Tony Renda to Louisville. Starting C Tucker Barnhart (hand) has missed the last two games. ... Arizona LF Rickie Weeks Jr.'s homer Friday was his 21st against Cincinnati, his most against any opponent. He has 20 versus Pittsburgh and 16 against St. Louis. Weeks has six homers in 10 starts at Chase Field. ... The Diamondbacks had their third straight walkoff victory Friday, tied with the Chicago White Sox for the most consecutive walkoffs in the majors this season, according to Stats LLC. Arizona last accomplished that feat in 2013. ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura was removed in the third inning because of illness. He walked in his only plate appearance.