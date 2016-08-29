D-backs roll over Reds

PHOENIX -- Yasmany Tomas was not particularly pleased about being held out of the starting lineup Sunday, telling manager Chip Hale he was good to go. Tomas made his point two hours later.

Tomas' pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 9-2 cushion, and they cruised to a 11-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field.

Tomas bumped into Hale before the game while packing his bats for the road trip.

"He said he was ready, and why wasn't he in the lineup?" Hale said. "That's what I want. I want them to want to play every day. I said come off the bench and be ready to do something."

Chris Owings, Michael Bourn and A.J. Pollock had three hits apiece, and Welington Castillo had four RBIs as Arizona tied a season high with 18 hits.

Bourn scored three times, Pollock had two stolen bases and right-hander Archie Bradley (5-8) pitched six strong innings to win his first home start in almost three months.

Pollock had his first three hits since being activated Friday after spending the first 20 weeks of the season on the disabled list with a fractured right elbow.

The Diamondbacks (55-76) won four of seven games on the homestand, their first winning homestand this year not counting an abbreviated three-game sweep of the Mets from Aug. 15-17.

"We did a good job, we hit the ball back up the middle," Hale said. "It's great to see A.J. get involved with the bat and base running. That's his favorite thing, when he gets out on the bases. A lot of good offense."

Tomas hit his team-high 27th homer of the season after Brandon Drury and Owings singled to open the sixth inning for the 9-2 lead.

Tomas is the first major leaguer to hit 10 homers at home in one month since Troy Tulowitzki did it with Colorado at Coors Field in September, 2010, according to Stats LLC. Tomas has 14 homers since July 24, the most in the majors.

Brandon Phillips and Scott Schebler hit back-to-back homers off Bradley in the second inning, but the Reds (55-74) did not get another runner to second base.

Schebler has three homers in the last two games, hitting two in the Reds' 13-0 victory Saturday night.

"It was punch and counter punch," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "They counter-punched big time."

Arizona scored four runs on five singles and an error in the first inning off right-hander Homer Bailey (2-3), who was lifted after one inning.

Phil Gosselin, Bourn and Pollock singled to load the bases with no outs, and Gosselin scored when Rickie Weeks Jr. grounded into a fielder's choice at second. Gosselin started at first base in place of Paul Goldschmidt.

Bourn scored on Castillo's groundout before Jake Lamb and Drury singled to score two more. Lamb scored the last run when catcher Ramon Cabrera dropped the ball while making the tag on a throw for center fielder Billy Hamilton for an error.

Bailey has given up 10 runs (nine earned) in his two starts over 3 2-3 innings, but Pirce said there appears to be no issue with his elbow. Bailey underwent Tommy John surgery early last year.

"It is not like you are going through a bunch of pain," Bailey said. "It is just frustrating that you can't get the extension and finish the pitches that you want to. Elbow-wise, zero (pain), so if there is a silver lining that would probably be it."

Phillips and Schebler homers came three pitches apart in the second inning to make it 4-2, but the Reds had only three other hits, all singles.

NOTES: Arizona 2B Jean Segura (illness) was held out of the starting lineup Sunday. He walked in the first inning Saturday but was removed after two innings. Segura was tied with Dodgers SS Corey Segura for the NL lead with 162 hits entering Sunday games. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt was given a day off after starting 128 of the first 130 games, 127 at first base and one at DH. Goldschmidt led the NL in games and plate appearances (573) entering Sunday. "I feel good, but you are planning for the long haul, too." Goldschmidt said. ... Cincinnati C Tucker Barnhart (hand) missed his third straight start. Reds backup C Ramon Cabrera has started three in a row, a career first. ... Elias said Cincinnati RHP Anthony DeSclafani and Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta are the only two pitchers in the last two seasons to throw shutouts when their team scores at least 13 runs. Arrieta beat the Reds, 16-0, on April 21. DeSclafani beat Arizona, 13-0, on Saturday.