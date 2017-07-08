D-backs remain tough at home, top Reds

PHOENIX -- Zack Greinke stepped up when the Arizona needed him the most Friday.

Greinke threw seven scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks' 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, stopping a three-game losing streak marked by three one-run losses to the National League West-leading Dodgers. Arizona failed to hold a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning of a 5-4 loss Thursday.

"I felt like it was a big win," Greinke said. "It was a bad series in L.A. We played close but just didn't get any wins. It's nice to get a win and have some positive thoughts again."

Greinke (11-4) gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked one while extending his home dominance. He is 9-0 with a 2.41 ERA in 11 home starts this season, the first pitcher to win his first nine home decisions since Jose Fernandez and Jordan Zimmermann in 2013.

Greinke had two runners on base in only one inning, the seventh, but struck out Jose Peraza on a slider after giving up a two-out walk to Eugenio Suarez and a single to Scott Schebler.

"We had the right guy step up," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "When a No. 1 guy is on board, you really appreciate these moments. He was the right guy for us at the right time. He did exactly what he is supposed to do.

"I know nothing changes to his approach, but I think he had the weight of 24 guys on his shoulders and he carried all of it."

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th homer and Greinke singled in a run as the Diamondbacks (53-34) extended the best start in franchise history. Arizona is 33-13 at home, the second-best home record in the majors.

Greinke had a busy night all the way around. He was hit by a pitch in the left forearm in a two-run second inning and drove in a run with a two-out single in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

"It didn't affect anything," Greinke said of the spot where he was hit. "It was no big deal."

The Diamondbacks led 6-0 before the Reds scored three in the ninth inning. All-Star Joey Votto hit a two-run homer with no outs off T.J. McFarland and Schebler added a bases-empty homer off Jake Barrett with two outs.

After Peraza beat out an infield single, Fernando Rodney entered and got the final out for his 22nd save. Rodney did not retire any of the six batters he faced while giving up four runs in the ninth inning Thursday.

"We lost a few in a row, but it was not the first time," Goldschmidt said. "That was really behind us. Zack pitched great. We got those two runs early and then we were able to add on and close it out."

The Reds (37-49) are 14-29 on the road. Only the Phillies have fewer road wins.

Brandon Drury had two doubles, two walks and an RBI and Goldschmidt had his 67th RBI, tied with teammate Jake Lamb and Miami left fielder Marcell Ozuna for second in majors to Colorado's Nolan Arenado (68).

Drury doubled in a run and scored in the second, and doubled and scored in the fourth. Goldschmidt homered to make it 4-0 in the fifth, and David Peralta doubled in a run in a two-run seventh and scored the other when he stole third and came around on an errant throw.

Adam Duvall had two hits for the Reds.

"We have the ability to score runs, as we saw there late in the game," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "We didn't do much with Greinke."

NOTES: Cincinnati signed No. 1 draft pick Hunter Greene, the second overall selection in the June draft, for a $7.23 million bonus on the final day draftees could sign. "I don't think it's exaggerating that it came down to seconds, not minutes," Reds general manager Dick Williams said. ... The Diamondbacks drew 27,006 for Game of Thrones night, including about 2,500 who purchased a themed Game of Thrones package that included seating along the third base line.