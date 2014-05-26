Preview: Reds at Dodgers

Cincinnati ace Johnny Cueto seeks to rebound from his first rough outing of the season when the Reds open a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. After becoming the first pitcher since 1909 to work at least seven innings and allow two or fewer runs in each of his first nine starts, Cueto was roughed up for eight runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 frames on Tuesday while losing to the Washington Nationals. Cueto leads the National League with 82 strikeouts.

Los Angeles received a fine pitching performance on Sunday as Josh Beckett tossed his first career no-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers hope to have shortstop Hanley Ramirez back in the lineup after he missed the last three starts with a calf injury. Cincinnati lost two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend and stands four games below .500 as it begins a seven-game road trip to Los Angeles and Arizona.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (4-3, 1.86 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-2, 3.00)

Even with the rough outing in which Cueto allowed a season-worst six hits, he has given up just 39 overall in 77 1/3 innings. Cueto has two shutouts and also didn’t allow a run in another eight-inning stint while being the top pitcher in the NL over the first two months. He is 1-4 with a 3.50 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers.

Ryu struck out a season-high nine while beating the New York Mets in his last outing. He allowed two runs and nine hits in six innings in his first start since April 27 due to stint on the disabled list for shoulder soreness. Ryu beat the Reds last July in his lone career outing against them, giving up one run and two hits while striking out nine in seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday after going 0-for-12 over his previous three games.

2. Cincinnati OF Jay Bruce was 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts in the series against Cardinals after missing the previous 2 1/2 weeks with a knee injury.

3. Dodgers OF Matt Kemp hasn’t started since Thursday but is 6-for-12 with two homers against Cueto.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Dodgers 1