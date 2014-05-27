Preview: Reds at Dodgers

With Josh Beckett and Hyun-Jin Ryu tossing gems over the last two days, Zack Greinke might have a tough act to follow if he wasn’t busy making his own history. Greinke looks to extend his major-league record of allowing two earned runs or fewer to 23 games Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their three-game home set versus the Cincinnati Reds. Beckett no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday and Ryu carried a perfect game into the eighth inning in Monday’s series-opening win.

Greinke registered his second-shortest outing of the season in his last time out (five innings) and will need to be sharp to match wits with Alfredo Simon, who is 5-0 with a 1.05 ERA in five road outings. The longtime reliever has allowed only one run over his last two turns, but Cincinnati’s offense hasn’t given its pitchers much support lately, scoring only six runs during the team’s three-game slide. Even more disturbing, the Reds have committed four of their major league-low 21 errors over the last two contests, leading to four unearned runs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (6-2, 2.31 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (7-1, 2.01)

Simon remained dominant away from home, permitting one run on five hits while striking out six over seven innings in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. The 33-year-old Dominican has limited opponents to two runs or fewer in seven of his nine turns and struck out 14 over his last two starts after failing to record one over his previous two outings combined. Simon’s only two career appearances versus the Dodgers came in relief last season, when he gave up a run over 2 1/3 innings.

Although he was affected by two errors, Greinke needed 101 pitches to record 15 outs and did not factor into the decision following Thursday’s 5-3 setback against the New York Mets. The 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner, who yielded three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks, ranks second in the National League in wins and fifth in ERA. Greinke has enjoyed most of his eight career starts against Cincinnati, compiling a 4-1 record and 2.62 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Simon is the only pitcher in franchise history to win his first five road starts of a season while allowing five hits or fewer in each game.

2. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly hinted that SS Hanley Ramirez (calf) may be able to return Tuesday; the three-time All-Star last appeared as a pinch hitter riday.

3. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce, who sat out the opener, is one RBI shy of 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Reds 2, Dodgers 1