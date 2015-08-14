Preview: Reds at Dodgers

John Lamb makes his major-league debut when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set. The left-handed Lamb was one of three prospects the Reds acquired when they dealt ace pitcher Johnny Cueto to the Kansas City Royals last month.

The 25-year-old Lamb has impressed the Reds’ hierarchy since joining the organization. “He’s thrown the ball well for our Triple-A club,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price told reporters. “It’s going to be unusual for him I‘m sure. There’s a newness to our organization, then he goes to Triple-A and makes a few starts and all of a sudden he’s in the big leagues with people he doesn’t know.” Center fielder Billy Hamilton had a career-best four hits — including a homer — and scored four times and shortstop Eugenio Suarez homered and drove in four runs as the Reds rolled to a 10-3 win in Thursday’s series opener. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson homered for the first time since July 25 — only his fourth hit in 38 at-bats during the past 14 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH John Lamb (NR) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (7-7, 3.72)

Lamb went 10-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 Triple-A starts between Omaha (Royals) and Louisville (Reds). He struck out 21 batters in 17 innings in three turns for Louisville and held hitters to a .222 average. Lamb was a fifth-round selection in 2008 by Kansas City and has made 124 minor-league starts.

Wood is 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts since the Dodgers acquired him from Atlanta. Counting his time with the Braves, he has won just one of his last six outings. Wood tossed 3 2/3 hitless innings of his relief in his lone appearance against the Reds in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier is 14-for-37 over the past 11 games.

2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips had three RBIs in the series opener after having just one over the previous 12 games.

3. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal (shoulder) was held out of the opener and could sit again Friday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Reds 3