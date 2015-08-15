Preview: Reds at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from a series-opening thrashing and aim to beat Cincinnati for the second straight night when they host the Reds on Saturday. Los Angeles posted a 5-3 victory on Friday one night after Cincinnati racked up 15 hits while rolling to a 10-3 win.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez belted a three-run homer Friday, marking only the second time he has gone deep since July 20. The homer against John Lamb - making his major-league debut - was Gonzalez’s 23rd of the season but only the third that has come against a left-handed pitcher. Los Angeles holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West and has the fourth-best record in the NL behind three teams from the Central Division. Reds first baseman Joey Votto homered and drove in all three runs Friday and is 6-for-12 with two homers and six RBIs over the past three games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH David Holmberg (1-1, 3.06 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (6-7, 3.43)

Holmberg is making his fourth start of the season and allowed two runs and walked three in each of the other three. He lost to San Diego in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in a season-best 6 2/3 innings. Holmberg has made nine previous big-league starts and has a 3-3 career mark to go with a 4.38 ERA.

Anderson was blasted by Washington in his last outing as he gave up season worst totals of seven runs and 10 hits in five innings while losing for the third time in his last four decisions. He allowed two or fewer runs in 13 of his previous 17 starts before the poor showing. Anderson, who has never faced the Reds, is 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 12 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 23rd save of the season Friday and 129th of his career, tying Jeff Shaw for second-most in franchise history behind Eric Gagne (161).

2. Cincinnati SS Eugenio Suarez is 4-for-7 with two doubles, one homer, four RBIs and two walks in the series.

3. Los Angeles INF Enrique Hernandez is 6-for-8 in the series and is batting .469 over his last 32 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Reds 4