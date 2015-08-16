Preview: Reds at Dodgers

Zack Greinke is 7-0 over his past eight starts and looks to add another victory Sunday when the Los Angeles Dodgers close a four-game set against the Cincinnati Reds. Greinke has allowed only nine runs - five in one start - over his last 10 outings and leads the majors with a 1.59 ERA.

Greinke has allowed two or fewer runs in 19 of his 23 starts this season while arguably being the best pitcher in the majors. He hasn’t lost since falling to the San Diego Padres on June 13 and rebounded by putting together a streak of 45 2/3 scoreless innings. The Dodgers tied a season-best with four homers in Saturday’s 8-3 victory, their second straight victory over the Reds after losing the series opener. Cincinnati has dropped eight of its last 11 games despite torrid hitting from All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier, who belted his 29th homer Saturday and is 8-for-20 with five extra-base hits over the last five games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-7, 3.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (12-2, 1.59)

DeSclafani has pitched well over his last three starts by going 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he allowed three runs and 10 hits in six innings versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. DeSclafani defeated the Dodgers in his major-league debut last season when he allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings.

Greinke defeated the Washington Nationals in his last start when he gave up six hits over six scoreless innings. He has issued two or fewer walks in 21 of his 23 outings and leads the majors with a 0.86 WHIP. Greinke is 5-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 10 career starts against the Reds but has struggled against first baseman Joey Votto (10-for-24, three homers, three doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson is 4-for-44 over his last 16 games to see his average drop 17 points to .217.

2. Votto is 8-for-16 with two homers and seven RBIs over the past four contests.

3. Los Angeles LF Carl Crawford reached base four times on two hits and two walks Saturday and is 8-for-11 over his past six games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Reds 1