Preview: Reds at Dodgers

If Clayton Kershaw could start every other day, the Los Angeles Dodgers might possibly be unstoppable. But since even three-time Cy Young award winners need their rest, Kershaw will be on the bench Tuesday as the Dodgers continue their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, who are hitting .202 during their season-high eight-game losing streak.

Kershaw gave his overworked bullpen a much-needed rest and threw a complete-game two-hit shutout in Monday’s 1-0 victory as the Dodgers evened their record at 23-23 and won their seventh straight against Cincinnati. Howie Kendrick has provided a boost of late by playing multiple positions and breaking out of an early-season slump with a .310 average and 10 runs scored this month. The Reds have been shutout in two of their last three games and need more production from third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who was held out of Monday’s game after going 0-for-11 with 10 strikeouts in last weekend’s three-game series against Seattle. One of the few bright spots has been the play of shortstop Zack Cozart, who is batting a team-high .321 and doubled to open Monday’s game for his 500th career base hit.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Daniel Wright (MLB debut) vs. Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (0-1, 6.23)

Wright is set to make his major league debut in place of Tim Adleman, who landed on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. The 25-year-old didn’t enter the season as a top prospect but earned the call after posting a 0.79 ERA through 34 innings between Triple-A Louisville and Double-A Pensacola. Wright, who began the year as a reliever, will be the 10th different pitcher to start a game for Cincinnati this season.

Bolsinger is starting in place of Ross Stripling, who was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after tossing three innings in relief Sunday. The 28-year-old has been limited this season because of a left oblique strain but was called upon to make a spot start against the Angels on Wednesday and allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. Bolsinger, who has never faced Cincinnati, owns a 4-4 record and 3.51 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) at Dodger Stadium.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodger C Yasmani Grandal has been held out of the starting lineup for the last two games because of a sore ankle and is considered day-to-day.

2. Cincinnati RF Jay Bruce is hitless in his last 14 at-bats since belting a solo home run against Cleveland on Wednesday.

3. The Dodgers placed RHP Chin-Hui Tsao on the 15-day disabled list with a right triceps strain and recalled LHP Luis Avilan from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Reds 5