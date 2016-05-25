Preview: Reds at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers try for a three-game sweep and their ninth straight victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday and could have an extra-motivated player on their hands in Yasiel Puig. The talented right fielder received what appeared to be a lecture from manager Dave Roberts after turning a drive off the wall into a single by admiring his hit near home plate during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 8-2 victory and was removed as part of a double switch.

The Dodgers have the highest payroll in the major leagues, but are far from realizing their potential with a 24-23 mark as they trail San Francisco by 4 1/2 games in the National League West. Cincinnati (15-31) has the third-worst record in baseball and owns a nine-game losing streak in which it is getting outscored 69-25 and batting .192. The Reds also own the worst ERA in the majors at 5.50 and are 3-16 on the road as they trail the Chicago Cubs by an eye-popping 16 games in the NL Central. Cincinnati’s Dan Straily is unbeaten in his last four starts (2-0, 2.31 ERA) and faces Scott Kazmir, who walked a career-high seven in his last turn.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (2-1, 2.85 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (3-3, 5.23)

Kazmir escaped with a no-decision despite his control issues after also permitting five runs and three hits (two home runs) while hitting a batter in 5 2/3 innings of Los Angeles’ 7-6 loss in San Diego on Friday. ”I just felt like I was fighting myself for pretty much the whole game,‘’ the 32-year-old Texan told reporters after throwing 106 pitches — 56 for strikes. '‘I was getting behind in counts and not throwing good pitches down in the count.‘’ Kazmir recorded three quality starts in nine turns this season and allowed 12 home runs in 51 2/3 frames — seven in his last four starts.

Straily received a no-decision after allowing one run, four hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings of Cincinnati’s 8-3 loss to Seattle on Friday in his seventh start of the season. The 27-year-old Californian, who began 2016 by making three relief appearances, has four quality starts in his last five turns. Straily yielded six runs in 1 1/3 innings of one of two relief appearances versus Los Angeles in 2014 while with the Cubs, allowing a three-run homer to Puig.

WALK-OFFS

1. Puig is batting .244 with three home runs and nine RBIs in May after batting .250 with two homers and nine RBIs in April.

2. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez (.278) is hitting .177 at home after going 1-for-5 on Tuesday.

3. The Reds have lost four consecutive series at Dodger Stadium with their last victory coming in 2011.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Reds 2