Reds 4, Dodgers 1: Alfredo Simon matched a career high with eight strong innings for his third win in as many starts and Todd Frazier homered as host Cincinnati earned a four-game split with Los Angeles.

Simon (9-3), who lasted a season-low 3 2/3 innings in his most recent loss against the Dodgers on May 27, yielded a run on seven hits and fanned five to move into a tie with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright for the National League lead in victories. Aroldis Chapman worked around a leadoff walk and one-out single to strike out the side in the ninth inning and record his 10th save.

Zack Greinke (8-3) took the hard-luck loss, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over six frames. Matt Kemp drove in Justin Turner with an RBI single to account for Los Angeles’ lone run – the only offense the Dodgers could muster over the final two games of the series after scoring 12 in back-to-back wins.

Los Angeles generated its only offense in the opening frame, getting back-to-back one-out singles from Turner and Yasiel Puig before Kemp’s flare to right-center plated Turner. Cincinnati countered with two runs in the bottom half as Skip Schumaker led off with a single and Frazier lifted the first pitch he saw from Greinke just over the fence in right.

Simon retired 11 batters in a row following Kemp’s single and managed to wiggle out of trouble in the seventh after placing runners on the corners with no outs when Tim Federowicz flied out to shallow right, Miguel Rojas grounded into a fielder’s choice and Scott Van Slyke struck out. The Reds added a couple of insurance runs in the eighth off reliever Brandon League when Zack Cozart scored on a wild pitch and pinch hitter Ryan Ludwick singled in Schumaker.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier, who trails only the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen (six) in the majors with five home runs in the month of June, has belted 12 of his team-leading 14 homers at home. … Greinke is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA this month after going 8-1 with a 2.18 ERA in April and May combined. … Cincinnati leadoff hitter Billy Hamilton did not start, but came on as a pinch hitter for Simon in the eighth and sacrificed Cozart to third after he doubled, setting the stage for the Reds’ two-run inning.