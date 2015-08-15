Dodgers 5, Reds 3

LOS ANGELES -- First baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run homer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in front of 43,407 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, hit a two-run homer, his 21st long ball this season, in the sixth to cut the deficit to two runs, but Dodgers starter Alex Wood and the bullpen kept Cincinnati hitless from that point on, retiring the final 12 batters.

Wood worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Wood (8-7), who took a line drive off his foot on a ball hit by Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips in the third inning, struck out three and walked three.

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his 23rd save in 24 chances.

Third baseman Justin Turner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the National League West-leading Dodgers (65-51), who have won three of their last four games.

Cincinnati lefty John Lamb (0-1) was charged with five runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings in his major-league debut. A four-run rally by the Dodgers in the fifth led to Lamb’s undoing. Lamb was one of the players the Reds acquired for right-hander Johnny Cueto in a deal with the Kansas City Royals last month.

The Reds jumped on top early. Votto’s run-scoring double with one out in the first inning scored shortstop Eugenio Suarez for a 1-0 Cincinnati lead.

The Dodgers tied the score in the bottom of the first. Shortstop Jimmy Rollins lined a leadoff double down the left-field line and reached third on a single by second baseman Enrique Hernandez. With two outs, Rollins scored on a sacrifice fly by Turner.

Turner’s RBI single in the fourth gave the Dodgers the lead before Gonzalez hammered a three-run homer to right for a 5-1 advantage. It was Gonzalez’s club-leading 23rd home run of the season.

NOTES: Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for LHP John Lamb. Lorenzen compiled a 3-8 record with a 5.46 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) this season. Lorenzen was 0-6 with a 9.82 ERA in his last seven starts. ... Dodgers RHP Chris Hatcher was activated from the 60-day disabled list. He has been out since June 14 with a strained oblique. RHP Juan Nicasio (left abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. ... Reds LHP David Holmberg (1-1, 3.06 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (6-7, 3.43) in the third game of the series on Saturday. ... Dodgers part-owner Earvin “Magic” Johnson celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday.