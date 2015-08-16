Dodgers have a blast in 8-3 win over Reds

LOS ANGELES -- With temperatures soaring in the 90s and the ball carrying, the Los Angeles Dodgers performed a solid rendition of home run derby.

Enrique Hernandez, Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner and Adrian Gonzalez all homered, sparking the Dodgers to an 8-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night before 46,807 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers tied a season high (sixth time) with four long balls.

“We needed runs early to get back on the board, and (Hernandez‘s) home run kind of put us in the driver’s seat,” said Gonzalez, who went 2-for-4 and hammered his club-leading 24th home run, his second drive into the stands in as many days. “It’s just about everyone hitting and everyone contributing.”

Dodgers starter Brett Anderson gave up a two-run homer to third baseman Todd Frazier in the first inning but limited the Reds to a run in the next five innings. Anderson (7-7), who had never faced Cincinnati, struck out three and walked two on 103 pitches in six innings.

Anderson delivered in much better fashion than his last outing on Aug. 10, when the Washington Nationals tagged him for seven runs and 10 hits in five innings in an 8-3 setback.

“I thought my stuff early was pretty good,” Anderson said. “Once my (velocity) kind of decreased later on, the ball started moving and I actually started pitching better, so it was kind of tale of two games. I was able to make some pitches when I had to and get us a quality start. Obviously, the offense was tremendous today.”

Reds rookie David Holmberg failed to make it out of the third, lasting just two-plus innings and serving up seven runs, five hits and four walks. Holmberg (1-2), who didn’t strike out a batter and surrendered three of the Dodgers’ four home runs, threw 64 pitches.

“The ball was flying,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “Both teams had some elevation pitches that they hit pretty well. That was just very uncharacteristic from what I know of David. You’re going to get hit; everyone gets hit in this game from time to time. But his command, when he needed it to throw a decent strike, he really struggled to do that. It just wasn’t his night.”

Los Angeles (66-51) defeated Cincinnati (51-64) for the ninth time in the last 12 meetings at Dodger Stadium.

After a single by first baseman Joey Votto in the first inning, Frazier homered into the bleachers in right center for a 2-0 Cincinnati lead. For Frazier, it was his 29th homer this season.

“You never want to put your team in a hole 2-0 early, but we did a tremendous job scoring some runs and laying off some pitches,” Anderson said. “Their guy was a little wild and offensively it was tremendous. It was a good team win and hopefully we can get a win tomorrow and head out on this road trip.”

Puig, who went 2-for-3 with two runs, led off the second with a solo blast, drilling a 3-2 pitch from Holmberg over the wall in center to cut the deficit to 2-1. It was Puig’s 10th home run this season.

Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins drove in left fielder Carl Crawford with a single to left before Hernandez crushed a 1-0 Holmberg offering to left for a three-run shot and a 5-2 Los Angeles advantage. In his last 14 games, Hernandez has hit .432 with three home runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.

“He’s been great,” Gonzalez said. “He’s stepped in in multiple positions and done just a great job and shown what he’s capable of doing.”

Votto lined an RBI double in the top of the third to slice the lead to 5-3.

However, the Dodgers added two runs in the third and another in the fourth to pull away.

Turner opened the third with his 14th home run of the season for a 6-3 Dodgers cushion. Puig scored on a fielder’s choice for another run.

In the fourth, Gonzalez ripped a solo home run to left off reliever Pedro Villarreal to cap the scoring.

NOTES: Reds LHP David Holmberg extended the string of rookie starts by the club to 17 games. With Cincinnati rookie RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-7, 3.75 ERA) scheduled to face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (12-2, 1.59 ERA) in the series finale Sunday, the streak would be the longest in the majors since the 1997 St. Louis Cardinals started 19 consecutive rookie pitchers. ... The Dodgers transferred RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) to the 60-day disabled list. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto had his National League-leading 41st multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 night. He is batting .404 since the All-Star break.